Scoop: Aegis and Northwell launch virtual care partnership

Aegis Ventures and Northwell Health are unveiling their second partnership, a national virtual care joint venture called Caire, at this week's JPM conference, sources tell Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Drawing on the clinical expertise of Northwell Health's physicians, Caire aims to be a differentiator amid a noisy virtual care market.

What's happening: Caire will start with a focus on women's health via Upliv, a virtual menopause care company Northwell and Aegis announced in November.

Using Upliv as a launchpad, Caire is creating a full suite of women's health-focused virtual care companies, aiming to launch two or three more companies this year, the sources say.

Beyond women's health, Caire will look at building companies in respiratory health and metabolic health, or specialty care like musculoskeletal injuries and autoimmune diseases, sources tell Axios.

Details: Caire will launch with Northwell Health first, with plans to roll out to additional health systems, the sources say.

As self-insured employers, the health systems will be both stakeholders in and customers of Caire.

Catch up fast: In April 2022, Aegis announced a $100 million commitment in funding for partnerships with Northwell.

The first partnership, Ascertain, is a joint company creation platform to launch health care artificial intelligence companies.

Between the lines: Virtual care has ballooned in the wake of COVID, but most players (think Hinge Health and Omada) either serve only a small and specific patient population or offer a wide array of medical services without a depth of clinical knowledge (think Teladoc).