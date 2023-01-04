Quris, an AI-powered prediction platform for clinical trials, is prepping to raise as much as $100 million in Series A capital, CEO Isaac Bentwich tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The ambitious round size reflects industry appetite for solutions that make clinical trials simpler and more efficient.

How it works: Using artificial intelligence, Quris' platform is designed to predict what drugs will be safe in humans and for whom.

The company's "organ-on-a-chip" technology (a miniaturized human organ) lets researchers test the toxicity and safety of drugs — cutting the time, cost and potential for error in animal and human trials.

Quris' customers include large pharmaceutical companies like Merck KGaA, helping optimize clinical trials for existing drugs in development.

Quris also works with academic partners and is currently progressing a licensed drug candidate for genetic disorder Fragile X through clinical trials.

By the numbers: Quris expects to book over $10 million in revenue this year, Bentwich says.

The company is projecting $100 million in revenue by 2025, based on its current pipeline, he adds.

Quris is in "several advanced discussions with the other top 20 pharma companies" and in advanced talks regarding more than 20 drug candidates with various academic institutes, he says.

With the Series A funding, Quris hopes to be profitable in the next three years, he says.

The intrigue: Alongside its B2B model, Quris is providing its technology directly to consumers.

Bentwich describes a subscription-based service in which patients provide a blood sample and Quris generates miniature organs to test a drug's safety or interaction with other drugs.

Physicians and other health care providers are looped in with results and data, Bentwich says

"We expect more revenues from the consumer side as early as this year, in 2023, than the other streams," he says.

Be smart: Quris' technology is not yet reimbursed by commercial or government payors, which somewhat disincentivizes mass use.

Context: The clinical trial landscape is long overdue for a shakeup, with the COVID pandemic driving a shift to decentralized trials and increasing demand for technology solutions.

Last week, President Biden signed the FDA Modernization Act 2.0 into law, allowing alternatives to animal testing for purposes of drug and biological product applications.

The new law, which recognizes the shortcomings of animal-based testing, creates increased demand for solutions to determine drug safety, like Quris, Bentwich says.

Additionally, private equity is bullish on pharma services, with more investment expected to flood the sector this year.

What's next: Quris' platform currently vets only the safety of drugs, but the platform is capable of determining efficacy eventually, Bentwich says.

What's happening: Quris expects to launch the round in the second quarter and is in initial talks with prospective Series A investors now.

Yes, but: Bentwich is leery of currently dismal fundraising conditions.

"We are fortunate to be backed by strong and very supportive investors, and we're well funded," he says. "We don't need the money immediately."

Catch up fast: Quris just secured an extra $9 million in seed funding, bringing total seed capital raised to $37 million.