As health care's credit default risk rises, private equity owns 90% of companies rated B3 negative and lower, according to a Moody's report this week.

Why it matters: LBO activity is stymied by the rising cost of debt, making refinancing increasingly difficult — especially for sponsor-backed health care companies loaded with leverage.

By the numbers: Moody's has downgraded 25 health care companies to B3 negative or lower.

The sector now represents 16% of the companies with that rating, compared with fewer than 4% in 2015.

About 80% of health care companies in North America are speculative grade, compared with about 73% in 2015.

Flashback: During the COVID-19 pandemic, myriad sponsor-backed health care providers breached or defaulted on debt covenants after sustaining severe profit cuts during nationwide shutdowns.

Since January 2020, 13 health care companies have defaulted, citing high leverage and underwhelming operating performance, Moody's writes.

Zoom in: Moody's list of health care companies with a probability of default rating of B3-PD or lower includes:

Publicly traded primary care player Cano Health (also backed by InTandem), which has been bandied by the market as a takeover target for Humana or CVS.

Shore Capital-backed Midwest Veterinary Partners (dba Mission Veterinary Partners), which was weighing a sale last year.

Publicly traded physician staffing giant Envision Healthcare, carrying the largest debt load among those on the list with $7.9 billion. (Not helped by its exposure to the labor crisis.)

Between the lines: Moody's senior credit analyst Jean-Yves Coupin tells Axios that dealmaking pre-2020 was characterized by highly leveraged buyouts and aggressive capital structures with no room for material deterioration.

The pandemic has given way to a labor shortage and wage inflation, supply chain pressures and rising interest rates — all of which have poked holes in those bullish strategies, he says.

What they're watching: The contractual debt maturities for the companies on the list accelerate dramatically in 2024 and 2025.

"It's really in '25, when you have close to $12 billion of debt coming due, and term loans, and also some bonds," Coupin says. "And these are transactions that were put in place four to five years ago."

What's next: Distressed exchanges, naturally. With companies and investors anxious to avoid bankruptcy, Moody's predicts more debt conversions to payment-in-kind obligations, debt-to-equity conversions or debt extensions.

💭 Our thought bubble: This also translates to more opportunities for distressed advisors — and cheap acquisitions for well-capitalized, well-positioned buyers.