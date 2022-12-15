Health care's default risk rises
As health care's credit default risk rises, private equity owns 90% of companies rated B3 negative and lower, according to a Moody's report this week.
Why it matters: LBO activity is stymied by the rising cost of debt, making refinancing increasingly difficult — especially for sponsor-backed health care companies loaded with leverage.
By the numbers: Moody's has downgraded 25 health care companies to B3 negative or lower.
- The sector now represents 16% of the companies with that rating, compared with fewer than 4% in 2015.
- About 80% of health care companies in North America are speculative grade, compared with about 73% in 2015.
Flashback: During the COVID-19 pandemic, myriad sponsor-backed health care providers breached or defaulted on debt covenants after sustaining severe profit cuts during nationwide shutdowns.
- Since January 2020, 13 health care companies have defaulted, citing high leverage and underwhelming operating performance, Moody's writes.
Zoom in: Moody's list of health care companies with a probability of default rating of B3-PD or lower includes:
- Publicly traded primary care player Cano Health (also backed by InTandem), which has been bandied by the market as a takeover target for Humana or CVS.
- Shore Capital-backed Midwest Veterinary Partners (dba Mission Veterinary Partners), which was weighing a sale last year.
- Publicly traded physician staffing giant Envision Healthcare, carrying the largest debt load among those on the list with $7.9 billion. (Not helped by its exposure to the labor crisis.)
Between the lines: Moody's senior credit analyst Jean-Yves Coupin tells Axios that dealmaking pre-2020 was characterized by highly leveraged buyouts and aggressive capital structures with no room for material deterioration.
- The pandemic has given way to a labor shortage and wage inflation, supply chain pressures and rising interest rates — all of which have poked holes in those bullish strategies, he says.
What they're watching: The contractual debt maturities for the companies on the list accelerate dramatically in 2024 and 2025.
- "It's really in '25, when you have close to $12 billion of debt coming due, and term loans, and also some bonds," Coupin says. "And these are transactions that were put in place four to five years ago."
What's next: Distressed exchanges, naturally. With companies and investors anxious to avoid bankruptcy, Moody's predicts more debt conversions to payment-in-kind obligations, debt-to-equity conversions or debt extensions.
💭 Our thought bubble: This also translates to more opportunities for distressed advisors — and cheap acquisitions for well-capitalized, well-positioned buyers.