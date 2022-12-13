BehaVR and Oxford VR raise $13M to merge

BehaVR and OxfordVR, two virtual reality behavioral health companies, are set to merge with support from a $13 million Series B fundraise.

Why it matters: This deal could open the tap for a flood of M&A in mental health tech, particularly amid rumors of a tie-up between telehealth players Amwell and Talkspace.

Details: Optum Ventures and Oxford Science Enterprises led the round and were joined by Partners Group-backed Confluent Health, Accenture Ventures, Chrysalis Ventures and Thornton Capital.

BehaVR CEO Aaron Gani will lead the combined entity, to be known as BehaVR.

Series B capital will last through mid 2024 at least, Gani tells Axios. He declined to disclose terms and valuation.

MTS Health Partners, along with law firms Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis and McDermott Will & Emery, advised BehaVR. Hogan Lovells advised OxfordVR.

How it works: Louisville, Ky.-based BehaVR serves more than 120 outpatient health care providers, Gani says.

The company's virtual reality programs use tenets of exposure therapy to treat various mental health conditions.

The VR programs are largely self-directed, and clinicians oversee and manage patients' treatment asynchronously.

What's next: Gani tells Axios the company will use proceeds from the raise to develop and clinically validate its products.

These include a cognitive behavioral therapy-focused wellness program called First Resort and three therapeutic candidates for anxiety and depression that BehaVR is developing in partnership with Sumitomo Pharma.

BehaVR also has a pain prescription therapeutic candidate in collaboration with Confluent, and an opioid use disorder candidate whose research is funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Those candidates are undergoing the pre-submission process with the FDA.

Meanwhile, the FDA granted Breakthrough Device status in June to OxfordVR's gameChange digital therapeutic for the treatment of schizophrenia and other serious mental illnesses. It's a designation the agency has given nearly 700 products despite few actually reaching the market.

Reality check: The landscape for approved behavioral health digital therapeutics (DTx) is sparse because of murky reimbursement policies, little buy-in from providers and payers, and mixed efficacy results.

What they're saying: Gani says the ongoing provider shortage, coupled with the deepening global mental health crisis, could create a window of opportunity for companies like BehaVR by super-powering clinicians.