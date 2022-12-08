SaVia CEO William Caldwell didn't envision himself a startup CEO until clinical tools a close friend showed him stopped him cold.

Those tools were the "missing link" Caldwell says he's been seeking for two-plus decades, and they eventually became clinical support software company SaVia Health.

Why it matters: Salt Lake City, Utah-based SaVia raised $8.5 million in seed funding led by Intel Capital, Caldwell tells Axios exclusively.

Kickstart, Peterson Ventures, Health Catalyst co-founder Tom Burton and Stanford professor Brent James participated in the round.

With the funds, SaVia plans to grow its tech team to further develop the platform and identify 15-20 high-demand operational and clinical pathways to hone.

How it works: SaVia takes what was once a PDF outlining best practices for a given condition, such as congestive heart failure, turns it into a digital version, and embeds it in the workflow, alongside the electronic medical record or EMR.

The company offers its platform to health systems on an annual subscription basis, and all of its off-the-shelf care pathway tools can be tweaked and customized based on clinicians' needs and preferences.

SaVia's tools are integrated via HL7 and FHIR protocols but agnostic to EMR vendor, meaning it can work "with pretty much any EMR," says Caldwell.

Flashback: A physician and health system administrator, Caldwell was running Novant Health, a North Carolina health system, when he first saw other physicians using SaVia's tools to build and hone clinical workflows. The experience remains his core pitch for SaVia.

"Once physicians see this tech isn’t a mechanism to get paid or a documentation tool but rather helps them take care of their patients and makes their job easier…in the end, that’s what we all want," he says.

Context: Several other clinical workflow and decision support developers exist, but Caldwell says SaVia's differentiator is its customizability.

A clinician treating a rare disease could, for example, use SaVia to design their own treatment protocol pathway for an illness that wouldn't otherwise receive such focus or funding.

"It's a self-authoring software platform so you can really scale clinical decision support in a way you can't without it," he says.

Reality check: Still relatively new, SaVia one health care system customer is Intermountain Healthcare, the institution from which it spun out this year

Caldwell says the company has four health systems "in the pipeline" and aims to sign one of them before the end of the year.

What's next: Caldwell says SaVia was able to build five pathways last month alone, all of which are currently in use, and has 15-18 new ones in the works based on clinician demand.