Exclusive: Pebble stacks $17M for custom health benefits

Pebble, a health benefits company courting small startups, raised $17 million in two consecutive rounds of seed funding, CEO Manoj Pinna tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Benefits are key leverage points for employers when recruiting talent, especially with health claims rising and increased demand for fertility and mental health services. Investors are taking notice.

"There’s fierce competition right now," Forrester vice president Natalie Schibell tells Axios. "Eliminating the middle man is really the trend, along with offering price transparency and customized experiences."

Deal details: Pebble's second seed round of $12 million brings its total capital raised to date to $17.3 million.

XYZ Venture Capital led the round, with managing partner Ross Fubini joining Pebble's board of directors. Founders’ Co-op joined.

Seattle-based Pebble will use the money to grow its go-to-market teams and to invest in product development.

Zoom in: Startups in particular are at a disadvantage when it comes to benefits since they lack the heft and steering power necessary to hire dedicated broker teams, Pinna notes.

"We’re the first company of its kind offering small companies the same benefits as Google," he says.

How it works: Pebble partners with health carriers to build packages it says are tailor-made to an employer's needs and financial constraints, thanks to AI.

Those packages can include health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) and flexible spending accounts (FSAs).

Current customers include software startup Mystery, insurance product development company Joshu and information services startup Dendron.

Yes, but: The challenges independent TPAs face include scalability, competition from incumbents and long sales cycles, outside experts tell Axios.

They must also have strong security measures to keep data safe and maintain trust, says Schibell.

State of play: Companies like Pebble offer what they pitch as innovative, customizable and more convenient alternatives to existing third party administrators (TPAs) and have raised significant capital in recent years.

Health plan builder Flume Health in March raised $30 million in Series A funding at a valuation of $100 million.

Third party benefits administrator Collective Health last May collected $280 million in Series F financing at a $1.5 billion valuation.

Niche players have also emerged, with psychedelic-assisted therapy TPA Enthea seeding $2 million this week.

What they're saying: Fubini tells Axios he took interest in Pebble after hearing from other founders in XYZ's portfolio who were struggling to deliver health benefits — including those for fertility and mental health — to their employees in a cost-effective way.