Exclusive: Pebble stacks $17M for custom health benefits
Pebble, a health benefits company courting small startups, raised $17 million in two consecutive rounds of seed funding, CEO Manoj Pinna tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Benefits are key leverage points for employers when recruiting talent, especially with health claims rising and increased demand for fertility and mental health services. Investors are taking notice.
- "There’s fierce competition right now," Forrester vice president Natalie Schibell tells Axios. "Eliminating the middle man is really the trend, along with offering price transparency and customized experiences."
Deal details: Pebble's second seed round of $12 million brings its total capital raised to date to $17.3 million.
- XYZ Venture Capital led the round, with managing partner Ross Fubini joining Pebble's board of directors. Founders’ Co-op joined.
- Seattle-based Pebble will use the money to grow its go-to-market teams and to invest in product development.
Zoom in: Startups in particular are at a disadvantage when it comes to benefits since they lack the heft and steering power necessary to hire dedicated broker teams, Pinna notes.
- "We’re the first company of its kind offering small companies the same benefits as Google," he says.
How it works: Pebble partners with health carriers to build packages it says are tailor-made to an employer's needs and financial constraints, thanks to AI.
- Those packages can include health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) and flexible spending accounts (FSAs).
- Current customers include software startup Mystery, insurance product development company Joshu and information services startup Dendron.
Yes, but: The challenges independent TPAs face include scalability, competition from incumbents and long sales cycles, outside experts tell Axios.
- They must also have strong security measures to keep data safe and maintain trust, says Schibell.
State of play: Companies like Pebble offer what they pitch as innovative, customizable and more convenient alternatives to existing third party administrators (TPAs) and have raised significant capital in recent years.
- Health plan builder Flume Health in March raised $30 million in Series A funding at a valuation of $100 million.
- Third party benefits administrator Collective Health last May collected $280 million in Series F financing at a $1.5 billion valuation.
- Niche players have also emerged, with psychedelic-assisted therapy TPA Enthea seeding $2 million this week.
What they're saying: Fubini tells Axios he took interest in Pebble after hearing from other founders in XYZ's portfolio who were struggling to deliver health benefits — including those for fertility and mental health — to their employees in a cost-effective way.
- "We have founders who are so stressed and want to do this in a thoughtful way, including around fertility," he says.