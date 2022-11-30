Instacart co-founder Apoorva Mehta has raised $30 million for his new medical consulting venture Cloud Health Systems, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Why it matters: The round valued Cloud Health at $200 million, per WSJ — that's a big number for a company founded this year that hasn't launched any services yet, and even more staggering in a tight funding market.

The launch also comes less than a month after Instacart announced the debut of Instacart Health in collaboration with the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. More on that below.

Details: Thrive Capital led the round, with participation from prior Robinhood Markets backer Greenoaks Capital and e-commerce service Coupang.

Cloud Health will initially focus on metabolic health and obesity under a brand called Sunrise, WSJ says, citing people familiar.

Ultimately, Mehta wants the company "to own multiple consumer brands for different medical conditions," per WSJ.

State of play: Early-stage rounds are increasingly favorable to health tech investors leery of murky exit options — and those rounds are getting bigger.

Several digital health startups clinched double-digit seed-stage raises in Q3 2022.

Still, funding activity remains muted compared with 2021, when investors poured a record-breaking $29.2 billion into the sector across 736 deals.

In comparison, year-to-date digital health funding for 2022 totaled just $12.6 billion across 458 deals.

💭 Our thought bubble: Although little information is available for Cloud Health (a website for the Sunrise brand was taken down, according to WSJ), it could eventually resemble other weight-focused startups in the digital health sector, including:

Noom, which despite criticism pulled in $540 million in Series F backing led by Silver Lake in May.

Omada Health, which, after two quiet years without raising, collected $192 million in Series E funding in February led by Fidelity Management and Research.

Vida Health, which in March raised $137 million in Series D capital steered by Ally Bridge Group and General Atlantic.

Of note: Cloud Health's strategy reflects several other virtual-first health care "house of brand" strategies, such as those of Ro, Thirty Madison and Everly Health.

Catch up quick: Credited with taking Instacart from startup to billion-dollar industry giant, Mehta announced plans this year to step down as Instacart's executive chair once the grocery delivery company debuts publicly.

He stepped down as CEO in August 2021 following disagreements with board members over future strategy, WSJ says.

The intrigue: It remains to be seen how Cloud Health will distinguish itself from Instacart Health. That venture will launch nutrition-focused product features, supported by research and advocacy commitments to make healthy food affordable and accessible, per the company. For example, the service includes:

A health tags feature that lets users view low-salt, low-sugar, Keto and gluten-free foods.

A partnership with virtual weight management startup Found to make its nutrition guidance and recipes shoppable within the Instacart card.

Yes, and: Health care wasn't the immediate go-to industry for Mehta, according to WSJ — he apparently also considered ventures in the space and climate technology sectors.

What we're watching: Mehta's career history likely buoyed investor confidence in his new venture, but the market is entering a new era.

The big question: Can Cloud Health make it rain money?

Mehta and Thrive did not respond to requests for comment.