It wasn't mergers or acquisitions but partnerships that emerged as one of the biggest undercurrents in the health tech sector in 2022.

Why it matters: It was supposed to be the year of health tech M&A, but instead this year leaders mostly inked softer arrangements amid shaky market conditions and economic instability, Axios has learned.

Details: Smaller-scale M&A has slowed, as startups that normally would have moved to merge with or acquire a competitor or complementary business are instead partnering with those entities, several digital health CEOs and industry observers told Axios at HLTH.

COVID forced more strategic thinking, says Availity CEO Russ Thomas, adding, "There were assets we thought we could buy [before the pandemic] that are now more expensive."

"I think we'll see a reckoning where big bets don't happen, or happen a lot less," says Steven Wardell, a digital health consultant.

Zoom in: For home lab testing startup Getlabs, those conditions influenced its decision in April to launch Getlabs for Labcorp.

The arrangement sees diagnostics market dominator Labcorp investing in Getlabs and launching a partnership combining Labcorp’s tests with the startup's phlebotomy service.

"We think of [Labcorp] as a very friendly elephant," Getlabs CEO Kyle Michelson tells Axios. "We're not looking for M&A so much as potential partners."

Yes, and: Cohere Health CEO Siva Namasivayam agrees, adding that he has seen multiple former rival businesses narrow their focus in recent months — to the point where they are no longer competitors, but rather potential partners.

"The market for organic growth has exploded," he says.

Meanwhile, facing rising demand for behavioral health services, home care management platform MedArrive signed a partnership with virtual-first mental health provider Brave Health.

The partnership enables both companies to cross-refer members to their respective services.

"Behavioral health was coming up a lot among our members," says MedArrive CEO Dan Trigub, "so we started bringing Brave into the home to curb mental health-related hospital admissions."

The intrigue: Upmarket players with plenty of cash to spend aren't necessarily knocking down doors to roll up.

Rushika Fernandopulle, the CIO of One Medical (which bought Iora Health and which Amazon recently agreed to purchase), cited the value of organic growth over M&A activity.

"Generally we are building from scratch," he says. "We think it just works better."

💭 Our thought bubble: If and when market conditions improve, we wonder if these partnerships could evolve into full-scale takeovers.