ABRY-backed health-data security company CloudWave acquired Sensato Cybersecurity, the company has announced.

Why it matters: With medical records giant Epic inking a partnership with Google Cloud this month, the race to host (and protect) medical data is on.

Details: Terms were not disclosed, but CloudWave CEO Erik Littlejohn says the deal was financed through CloudWave's existing credit line.

Sensato founder John Gomez joined CloudWave as chief security and engineering officer.

Flashback: ABRY acquired CloudWave from WestView Partners in 2021. Terms for the deal were not disclosed.

How it works: CloudWave is a cloud EHR hosting provider, managing and protecting patient records data for more than 250 hospitals.

Although some of its customers are managed in the public cloud (think Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services), CloudWave also has its OpSus private cloud offering.

Sensato's "cybersecurity as a service" platform monitors potential cyberthreats for health care customers.

"In the last two years, we've had 30 customers impacted by some sort of ransomware or malware event," Littlejohn says.

Yes, and: Sensato works closely with the FDA, enabling it to offer security monitoring for connected medical devices across hospitals, Littlejohn says.

State of play: While public cloud providers like Google, Microsoft and Amazon continue to make inroads in health care, Littlejohn thinks the future of medical data hosting will be hybrid.

"Some workloads are going to make more sense via a customer's data center because of risk factors," he said. "There are use cases where a private cloud makes the most economic sense."

What's next: CloudWave is "actively engaged and looking at [acquisition] opportunities," Littlejohn tells Axios.

In a bid to build an end-to-end solution, CloudWave wants to snap up application management and help-desk service providers, he says.

Companies with urban and academic medical centers as customers are attractive as CloudWave looks to expand from primarily community hospitals.

What we're watching: CloudWave is in growth mode now, but could it be an eventual target for public cloud providers?