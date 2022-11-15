After two add-on deals in the last three months, Zelis Healthcare, backed by Parthenon Capital and Bain Capital, sees larger M&A opportunities, CEO Amanda Eisel tells Axios.

Why it matters: Zelis has primarily pursued add-ons since it merged with RedCard in 2019 with a $5.7 billion valuation. A large-cap deal by Zelis would throw some fuel on an otherwise tepid M&A market.

Driving the news: Last week, Zelis acquired Payspan, a payment and reimbursement automation provider, just three months after scooping up Payer Compass for $180 million.

Eisel characterized both transactions — as well as Zelis’ acquisition of Sapphire Digital in 2021 — as add-ons to its core payments business but declined to discuss financials.

What they’re saying: Eisel said larger-scale deals could be on the table, particularly given the uneven capital markets.

“On a broader scale, a pullback in the market is interesting for transformational M&A,” Eisel says.

Companies' exit options are dwindling as both public and private markets are squeezed, which could position Zelis well for a larger-scale deal, Eisel says.

Zoom in: The acquisition of Payspan gives Zelis capabilities around managing insurance premium payouts, says Yusuf Qasim, president of payments optimization.

Zelis was courting Payspan for years and engaged in earnest deal conversations this year, Eisel tells Axios.

By the numbers: Zelis generates around $450 million in EBITDA, per an August Axios report.

Eisel declined to comment on the figure.

State of play: Other scaled health payments players include ClaimsXten, which TPG acquired from Change Healthcare for $2.2 billion last month.

The Claims auction was well-attended and competitive, and yielded a deal Eisel calls “incredibly validating.”

The big picture: Last year’s market was focused on growth potential, with health tech players fetching rich revenue multiples. This year, it’s a different game.

“All of a sudden, the market again favors profitability and is more disciplined in thinking about valuations,” Eisel says.

“Any time you shift the landscape for what’s valuable that quickly, it creates buying opportunities for well-capitalized companies,” she adds.

As a buyer, Zelis has also tended to focus on profitability when vetting targets, Qasim says.

What we’re watching: If and when the public markets reopen, Eisel says, Zelis and its backers will weigh an IPO or a dual-track process among its exit options.