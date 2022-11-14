Closure of CareMax's acquisition of Steward Health Care System’s Medicare value-based care (VBC) business positions it as a formidable player in VBC.

Why it matters: In a profit-centric environment, the deal significantly accelerates publicly traded CareMax’s growth and “brings down the J-curve to profitability,” CareMax CEO Carlos de Solo tells Axios.

Driving the news: The transaction, announced in June, closed Friday.

The deal adds about 170,000 senior VBC patients, bumping CareMax’s geographic footprint from four to 10 states, with 54 locations.

CareMax paid $25 million in cash along with 23.5 million shares for the business.

What they’re saying: Upon closing the transaction, CareMax becomes "one of the largest independent value-based care organizations out there, with a total possibility of managing 1 million members,” according to De Solo.

“This acquisition is going to propel them past every competitor in the market,” says Steward Health CEO Ralph de la Torre.

What’s next: CareMax is heads-down on integration but may come up for air to pursue tuck-in buys of physician groups, De Solo says.

Moving forward, CareMax and Steward will create an integrated care delivery network, with CareMax entering into a preferred provider agreement with Steward specialists and facilities.

Between the lines: Steward is an entrenched presence in VBC, with one of the largest accountable care organizations in the country.

“What was really attractive about Steward is that they were really leading the way from a hospital system standpoint and thinking into the future about managing value-based care,” De Solo says. “Most hospitals are still focused on readmissions or bringing in patients.”

State of play: Primary care has been in the crosshairs of major strategics like Amazon, Walgreens and CVS in recent months — particularly as choppy public markets make for a less welcoming home for those businesses.

For retail and pharmacy strategics, primary care represents “an old business redefined” and easily vertically integrated into existing offerings, De Solo says.

“With pharmacy, with retail, with over-the-counter — even providing better care with groceries,” he says. “So much goes into healthy living. We’re providing health care, not sick care.”

The other side: Despite the significant bump in patient population with the Steward deal, CareMax still may not be scaled enough to attract, say, CVS, one health care banker says.

Yes, but: Don’t count out private equity, he says.

Sponsors are taking a close look at the myriad publicly traded primary care companies whose valuations have recently taken a knock, he adds.

See Agilon, which got a scathing analysis from Citron Research this summer, and Cano, which has attracted activist pressure.

👀 What we’re watching: We’ve been wondering about CVS’ next chess move after its Signify deal, but what about Humana?