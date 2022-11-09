Automated medical coding startup Fathom filed a $46 million Series B round, CEO Andrew Lockhart tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Pandemic-related clinician shortages are spiking demand for automated medical software that promises to boost efficiency while cutting costs. Fathom tackles the laborious medical reimbursement and documentation process — a particular pain point for health systems.

Deal details: Lightspeed Venture Partners and Alkeon Capital led the round, bringing Fathom's total capital raised to $61 million.

Cedars-Sinai, Inflect Health, ApolloMD and insiders Founders Fund and Tarsadia joined.

Alongside the funding, Fathom named Lightspeed partner Galym Imanbayev, and Alkeon general partner Mark McLaughlin to its board of directors.

Fathom will use the fresh funds to hire more engineers and expand its specialty support offerings.

Flashback: After starting pharmacy company TinyRx with cofounder Chris Bockman and thinking about pivoting the business model, Lockhart tore a knee playing basketball — an experience that ended with a massive bill and a desire to automate the medical coding process.

"It’s hard to have a scalable impact on the clinical side, which pushed us towards the administrative side," Lockhart tells Axios.

How it works: San Francisco-based Fathom uses natural language processing (NLP) in an effort to speed the reimbursement process at 4,000+ provider sites, serving roughly 60 million patients and 25,000 providers.

Lockhart says the company is growing quickly and has been "flirting with profitability for several quarters."

State of play: Digital health infrastructure is a hot sub-sector of health tech, with companies that support small startups and hospital giants alike raking in recent funding.

What they're saying: Lightspeed Venture Partners' Galym Imanbayev tells Axios he's spent the better part of 10 years looking for a medical coding company to back but stayed away after seeing several companies tackle the problem with messy, human-intensive tools.

Fathom has "reached an inflection point at which their model can perform in a way that doesn’t require much human interaction," he says.

"They're not just doing data aggregation but data architecture, which allows them to take learnings from one specialty and apply it to another," he adds.

⚓ One fun thing: Fathom's name is a double-ode to its core deep learning tech: As a verb, fathom means to understand. As a noun, it's a measurement of nautical depth.