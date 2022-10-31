Walgreens-owned VillageMD weighs deal for Summit

Walgreens-owned primary care giant VillageMD is weighing a merger with Warburg Pincus-backed Summit Health, a multispecialty care provider, Bloomberg reported.

Why it's the BFD: As the primary care wars rage on, established players are already thinking about how to capture more of the market. A merger with Summit would increase patient access for VillageMD (and Walgreens) exponentially.

Details: The combined entity could be valued at between $5 billion and $10 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Summit, also the parent of urgent care network CityMD, has more than 370 locations that offer myriad specialty care.

An agreement could be reached in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reports, cautioning talks could still fall apart.

What they said: Eagle-eyed readers will recall VillageMD CFO Ross Levine's comments at the Axios BFD just last week: "Primary care companies are getting large enough, with enough lives that they'll say, 'Let's start bringing these specialties in-house.'"

Catch up quick: Walgreens initially invested in VillageMD in 2020, aiming to build as many as 700 primary care clinics in its pharmacies.

Last year, Walgreens bumped its stake in VillageMD to 63% from 30% with a $5.2 billion investment in the company, announcing plans to increase to 1,000 clinics by 2027.

Meanwhile, Summit was formed in 2019, when multispecialty practice Summit Medical Group merged with urgent care platform CityMD. At the time, the combined platform was reportedly set to generate $200 million in pro-forma EBITDA.

💭 Our thought bubble: A successful transaction could pivot market attention toward Duly Health and Care (fka DuPage Medical Group), which has been held by Ares Management since 2017.

Ares paid $1.45 billion for Duly, which now has over 150 loca­tions.

The bottom line: Market competition is heating up and Walgreens and Amazon are staking their claim in primary care — while CVS has yet to make a definitive move.

VillageMD and Walgreens declined to comment to Axios. Summit and Warburg did not respond to Axios' request for comment.