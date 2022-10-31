A sale process is underway for Tyree & D'angelo Partners' veterinary platform Western Veterinary Partners, multiple sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Despite tightened debt markets and some shelved sale processes, veterinary platforms have still been fetching high double-digit EBITDA multiples.

Deal prices that start with 'B' have been more difficult to come by, but not impossible. See VetCor's $1.1 billion-plus buy of People, Pets, & Vets.

Details: William Blair is advising Denver-based Western Vet, with first-round bids collected earlier this month, sources tell Axios.

Western Vet generates around $40 million in EBITDA, the sources say.

The company has geographic presence across 36 states, according to its website.

Flashback: Tyree D'Angelo acquired Western Vet in June 2019 for an undisclosed amount.

Five months later, the sponsor sold another veterinary portfolio company, Heartland Vet, to Gryphon Investors, for around $350 million to $400 million.

State of play: Deal multiples for general practice vet groups have climbed steadily through the pandemic-fueled pet boon, though the sector is not immune to the labor crisis hitting all corners of health care. PP&V's trade was a success story and now we've got our eyes on a number of others. (Any updates on these? Write to us.)

Partners Group-backed Blue River Petcare, which Axios reported is gearing up for a sale.

North Castle Partners-backed Encore Vet Group, which Axios wrote kicked off a sale process earlier this year via Harris Williams.

Compass Group Equity Partners-backed CareVet, which hired Lincoln International for sale advisory early this year. But it's unclear if the business ever formally went to market.

Shore Capital Partners hired Goldman Sachs and Jefferies to explore a sale of SVP, Mergermarket reported earlier this summer.

Tyree & D'Angelo and William Blair did not respond to a request for comment.

Sarah Pringle contributed to reporting.