Lee Equity Partners acquired a majority stake in Bradford Health, a Birmingham, Ala.-based operator of treatment centers for substance use disorder.

Why it matters: While many health care deals aren't closing in an accelerated manner today, Bradford is another data point reflecting both the ability to transact in the lower middle market — where lining up financing isn't quite as challenging.

Zoom in: Axios wrote in April that a sale process was underway for Bradford, whose EBITDA sources pegged at some $20 million to $30 million at the time.

The deal provides an exit for Centre Partners, which backed Bradford in mid-2016.

Harris William and Coker Capital advised Bradford, while Fifth Third and Comvest provided financing for the transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

Bradford has a network of 40 substance abuse treatment and recovery facilities spanning five states.

The intrigue: Bradford boasts that it is "an early pioneer in value-based behavioral healthcare reimbursement."

Of note: Lee's investment marks a return to the substance abuse treatment industry for the firm — whose past success and experience make it a logical suitor.

Lee and FFL Partners jointly invested in Summit Behavioral Health in 2017, unloading the business in September 2021 to Patient Square Capital at a $1.3 billion valuation.

The deal produced a 4x return for both firms, sources told Sarah at the time.

💭 Sarah's thought bubble: Health care services investors are trying to figure out the 'new normal' when it comes to valuations.

The behavioral health bellwether folks are really waiting on? Linden Capital Partners' Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a much larger addiction treatment provider currently in play via Lincoln international.

