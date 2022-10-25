Elion, a digital health technology marketplace, is emerging from stealth with $3.3 million of seed funding led by NEA and Max Ventures, the parties tell Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: An explosion of digital health infrastructure software is making it increasingly difficult for startups — and incumbents — to determine which vendors are best suited for their needs. Elion aims to be a central marketplace to help software buyers make decisions with confidence and speed.

The goal: "Help people build better companies faster," says CEO Bobby Guelich, who incubated Elion alongside NEA's Lily Huang and Max Ventures' Matthew Weinberg.

Details: 8VC, AlleyCorp, Charge Ventures and Floating Point participated in the funding alongside various health care founders and angels.

How it works: Guelich characterizes Elion as a taxonomy. It defines and categorizes digital health vendors and tags them with each of their use cases — addressing the lack of consistency around common product terminology.

This market map, consisting of a few hundred vendors today, enables buyers to easily search, discover and compare different solutions against one another.

Vendors should like it too, Huang adds: "The noise in the market essentially doesn't help them sell what they really should be used for."

Elion is also developing content to educate people how to better evaluate vendors.

Between the lines: It's not just startups that are overwhelmed with buying decisions.

More mature players looking to offload in-house technology burdens or costs want to leverage third-party software providers, while the legacy institutional systems are eager to go earlier and be more experimental, Weinberg says.

Elion, by helping all buyers adopt technology more efficiently, can be "the catalyst that can modernize the health care industry," Weinberg says.

"There isn't a clear historian for our digital health space," Huang adds. "I would like Elion to earn the right to be that historian so that we can essentially help others power their decisions for the future."

The backstory: Elion's founding members have all dealt with this pain point in one way or another — Guelich first-hand and Huang and Weinberg as early-stage digital health investors.

Guelich, for his part, is an early leader and former company builder at both Oscar Health and TrialSpark.

Zoom in: Guelich, Huang and Weinberg say existing resources for business builders are limited and not scalable.

Currently software buyers are paying for expensive research reports, calling on industry contacts and friends, Googling, trading questions in massive slack groups, and seeking help from their investors, the founders say.

Yes, so: Elion is monetizing the vendor side, with a belief that they too will see upside.

The marketplace gives vendors an opportunity to better market themselves, and capture leads through the platform, Guelich says.

What they're saying: "If you're starting a health care company these days, arguably most of the technology should be pieces that you are essentially buying off a shelf and integrating — as opposed to investing and building yourself," Guelich says.