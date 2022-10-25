Ex-U.S. health techs dominate Series E+ rounds in Q3
Bucking an industry-wide investment downturn, several digital health companies raised Series E+ rounds in Q3, including We Doctor and Kyruus, per a recent CB Insights report.
Why it matters: Although the market correction is generally pushing investors away from larger and later-stage rounds, some companies are still scoring big — and most of them are outside the U.S., per the data.
Details: Among the biggest late-stage raisers include the company known for debuting China’s first internet-based hospital, a Japanese disease management business, and an Israeli surgical robot maker.
- China-based We Doctor in July raised $150 million in a Series G round.
- Japanese CureApp in August collected $52 million in Series G funding.
- Israeli Monteris Medical in September pulled in $35 million in a Series E.
The intrigue: Only two companies on the list — Kyruus and uLab Systems — are headquartered in the U.S. Both offer software intended to streamline patient care.
- Boston-based Kyruus and Memphis, Tenn.-based uLab each collected $35 million in their respective September Series E rounds.
- Kyruus' round valued the administrative data management platform company at $449 million, while Pitchbook estimates uLab to have been valued at around $230 million after its last raise.