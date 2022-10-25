Data: CB Insights; Chart: Axios Visuals

Bucking an industry-wide investment downturn, several digital health companies raised Series E+ rounds in Q3, including We Doctor and Kyruus, per a recent CB Insights report.

Why it matters: Although the market correction is generally pushing investors away from larger and later-stage rounds, some companies are still scoring big — and most of them are outside the U.S., per the data.

Details: Among the biggest late-stage raisers include the company known for debuting China’s first internet-based hospital, a Japanese disease management business, and an Israeli surgical robot maker.

China-based We Doctor in July raised $150 million in a Series G round.

Japanese CureApp in August collected $52 million in Series G funding.

Israeli Monteris Medical in September pulled in $35 million in a Series E.

The intrigue: Only two companies on the list — Kyruus and uLab Systems — are headquartered in the U.S. Both offer software intended to streamline patient care.