Unified Women's Healthcare buys digital menopause startup Gennev

Unified Women's Healthcare, one of the country's largest providers of practice management services dedicated to women, acquired Gennev, a Seattle-based digital menopause care delivery platform.

Why it matters: The deal could be a harbinger of similar M&A, wherein a traditional health care provider with scale and distribution buys an innovative digital health entrant in its space.

Catch up quick: Unified has been proactive on the M&A front but Gennev appears to be its first splash in digital health.

Altas Partners joined Ares Management as an investor in Unified Women’s Healthcare in 2020, valuing the women's health company between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion, Sarah wrote then.

About six month later, Unified dove into fertility services, acquiring CCRM from TA Associates in a transaction which, according to Moody's, totaled $775 million including $430 million of equity.

It followed with the 2021 acquisition of Women’s Health USA, or WHUSA, another sizable women's health-focused PPM company.

Between the lines: Unified gives Gennev a large avenue through which it can scale, while amplifying offerings around a large underserved pocket of women's health — menopause care.

78% of women experience physical and emotional symptoms that can have a detrimental effect on wellbeing, work and relationships, but only one in five will seek care, the release says.

Gennev via its telemedicine platform provides personalized care plans for menopause care that incorporate prescription medication, lifestyle changes in nutrition, fitness and mindfulness, and natural supplements.

Flashback: Gennev in 2019 collected $4 million in seed funding led by BlueRun Ventures. Maven Ventures and Startup Health participated in the round.