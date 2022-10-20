Unified Women's Healthcare buys digital menopause startup Gennev
Unified Women's Healthcare, one of the country's largest providers of practice management services dedicated to women, acquired Gennev, a Seattle-based digital menopause care delivery platform.
Why it matters: The deal could be a harbinger of similar M&A, wherein a traditional health care provider with scale and distribution buys an innovative digital health entrant in its space.
Catch up quick: Unified has been proactive on the M&A front but Gennev appears to be its first splash in digital health.
- Altas Partners joined Ares Management as an investor in Unified Women’s Healthcare in 2020, valuing the women's health company between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion, Sarah wrote then.
- About six month later, Unified dove into fertility services, acquiring CCRM from TA Associates in a transaction which, according to Moody's, totaled $775 million including $430 million of equity.
- It followed with the 2021 acquisition of Women’s Health USA, or WHUSA, another sizable women's health-focused PPM company.
Between the lines: Unified gives Gennev a large avenue through which it can scale, while amplifying offerings around a large underserved pocket of women's health — menopause care.
- 78% of women experience physical and emotional symptoms that can have a detrimental effect on wellbeing, work and relationships, but only one in five will seek care, the release says.
- Gennev via its telemedicine platform provides personalized care plans for menopause care that incorporate prescription medication, lifestyle changes in nutrition, fitness and mindfulness, and natural supplements.
Flashback: Gennev in 2019 collected $4 million in seed funding led by BlueRun Ventures. Maven Ventures and Startup Health participated in the round.
- The company was founded in 2010 by former Microsoft exec Jill Angelo.