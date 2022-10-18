Varsity Healthcare Partners held a first close for Fund IV in recent weeks, surpassing its $600 million target, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Private equity firms have experienced a fundraising traffic jam the last several months and the market could remain challenging into 2023 if economic turbulence persists, but pockets of U.S.-based health care are still garnering strong LP interest.

Zoom in: LPs are distributing more capital across fewer funds in health care, Preqin data show, pointing to a bifurcation in quality as LPs get pickier about which GPs they put their money behind.

Year to date, 71 U.S.-focused health care funds have raised an aggregate of $23.3 billion, according to the data.

2021 closed the year with 111 new health care funds raising just $18.3 billion combined, while 2020 finished with 77 funds totaling $17.4 billion, per Preqin.

The big picture: The fundraise caps off a busy year for Varsity — as both a buyer and a seller — all while the lower-middle market firm has grown its roster and physical footprint.

In August, Varsity completed its minority investment in Aspirion, supporting Linden Capital Partners' majority acquisition of the revenue cycle management specialist. The deal commanded a $650 million to $700 million valuation, Axios reported.

In March, Varsity sold Probo Medical, a provider of refurbished medical equipment and parts, to Avista Capital Partners at an approximately $450 million EV, Axios wrote.

Yes, and: In September, the PE shop hired former Cressey & Co. partner Merrick Axel as a partner to head up a new Chicago office.

It also grew its bench of operating partners, hiring Rosemary Free, former CFO of Vision Innovation Partners; Jay McKnight, former Diversicare Healthcare Services executive; and Robert McElherne, former Humana executive.

Flashback: Varsity's third fund closed on $417 million in August 2019; Fund II collected $300 million; and Fund I closed on $240 million. Context: Varsity invests in multi-site health care providers and businesses providing outsourced services and technology to providers and payers.

The PE firm has a buy-and-build playbook, targeting primarily control investments.

It typically writes equity checks in the $30 million to $100 million range but can go up in size with co-investment partners.

👀 What we're watching: As a backlog of middle-market firms gears up to fundraise, could that force more near-term health care deal activity as firms consider exits to give LPs a return — before asking them to re-up? Varsity Healthcare Partners could not be reached.