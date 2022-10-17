Scoop: Tenex-backed Team Select seeks buyer

Tenex Capital is seeking a buyer for Team Select Home Care, a provider of diversified home care services, multiple sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Team Select trading hands could trigger further investment around an innovative solution that aims to improve care for medically fragile children.

Phoenix-based Team Select (among other things) trains parents and legal guardians to become compensated caregivers of this vulnerable population through the emerging and growing Family CNA Program.

This is a population that has historically lacked access to affordable care and faced reimbursement challenges.

Driving the news: Tenex kicked off a PE-centric sale process for Team Select around a month ago via Cantor Fitzgerald, sources say, with initial bids earlier this month.

The process is marketing about $35 million of pro forma adjusted EBITDA, on about $250 million of revenue, sources say.

Context: Backed by Tenex in October 2017, Team Select provides services that range from Medicare home health to senior living services, across 11 states in the southwestern and central U.S.

The Family CNA Program is its fastest-growing arm.

Between the lines: Five states offer a Family CNA Program today — Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania — but there's a big push to implement similar legislation in other states like New Jersey and Texas.

Zoom in: There's growing recognition that such programs address two major problems.

The dearth of caregivers certified to care for medically fragile children contributes to financial and emotional stress as parents are forced to leave their jobs.

High medical costs associated with re-hospitalizations, as medically fragile children in the home receive only 2% of Medicaid spending, per a 2019 Health Affairs study.

Yes, and: The program is a job creation opportunity for families in need, not unlike self-directed home care, which is also gaining traction. (Recall recent activity around Public Partnerships and Consumer Direct Holdings.)

State of play: In addition to Team Select, PE-backed pediatric home care companies that play in this CNA program include:

Varsity Healthcare's April 2019 investment in Angels of Care, though most of the company is straight Medicaid home care.

Flexpoint Capital Partners' March 2020 investment in MGA Homecare, which is a mix of private duty nursing, the Family CNA program, and in-home therapy.

Aveanna, the publicly traded diversified home care giant.

Tenex and Team Select did not return requests for comment, while Cantor declined to comment.