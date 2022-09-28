Exclusive: Careviso gets $17M to boost health care transparency

Careviso has raised over $17 million in Series B funding led by Ballast Point Ventures alongside insiders Mercury and Lytical Ventures, the health care transparency startup tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The costs and administrative requirements associated with health care diagnostics have historically been opaque and difficult to understand, with the consequences felt by both physicians and patients.

"Right now patients and physicians don't know if [testing] is going out-of-network, in-network, and what does that cost? And patients get the bills — large bills — three, four, five, six weeks after a test," CEO Andrew Mignatti says.

Reducing those complexities, Falls Church, Virginia-based Careviso aims to improve patient access to diagnostics while lifting the non-clinical burdens facing providers.

The backstory: The five-year-old company, formerly CMT Solutions, started out by working with physicians to streamline prior authorizations for laboratories — which ultimately highlighted problems associated with out-of-pocket costs.

Context: Physicians are increasingly calling for real-time cost transparency capabilities as the No Surprises Act gains more traction.

The legislation, passed in December 2020, intends to protect patients from receiving surprise medical bills months after a service or procedure.

Careviso in July 2021 launched seeQer, a new product whose solutions aligns with what the No Surprise Act is requiring.

How it works: Using seeQer, labs and physician offices (and increasingly other constituents) enter patient information to identify what tests they are going to order. In real-time, seeQer spits out the patient's out-of-pocket cost and what the insurers will pay.

Additionally, the platform determines all the administrative requirements around prior authorizations and medical policy, streamlining those processes into workflow.

By the numbers: Careviso currently provides financial transparency to some 70,000 to 80,000 patients a month, while navigating prior authorizations for about 40,000 to 50,000 individuals, Mignatti says.

Careviso employs 150 and grew revenue by 3x this year over last. Mignatti declined to disclose revenue.

What's next: The funding will enable Carviso to propel its technology into the physician office and work increasingly with health insurance companies, Mignatti says.

As more physician offices bring laboratory testing in-house, doctors want to be able to understand the cases in which they should run testing themselves, versus those requiring a referral, the CEO says.

Yes, and: Careviso plans to double down on an already deep foothold in women's health care, working with over 50% of the country's OBGYN clinics today. Oncology is another big focus area.