Webster Equity Partners is gearing up for a potential 2023 sale of Retina Consultants of America, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: RCA is unique in its dedication to retina doctors exclusively — quickly becoming the country's largest such specialty physician practice management group.

Details: Fireside chats were held over the summer, though a process for the Southlake, Texas-based company won't start until at least Q1 of next year, sources say.

Goldman Sachs has been mandated as lead adviser, alongside Rothschild, sources say.

RCA, with 190-plus physicians in 18 states, produced $300 million-plus of 2021 TTM EBITDA, sources say.

The process is expected to target PE initially, though RCA has also garnered strategic interest.

Yes, but: Sources caution that Webster is less than three years into its investment, and may opt to hold RCA.

Plus, the choppy financing markets present a challenge for deals seeking a price tag starting with a "B."

Flashback: Webster simultaneously acquired and combined four specialty practices in early 2020 to form RCA.

The firm injected $100 million into the newly formed platform alongside a $250 million LP co-investment, a source said at the time.

A subsequent 2020 acquisition brought the company's combined EBITDA to north of $80 million quickly out of the gate.

💭 Our thought bubble: Five simultaneous acquisitions is... a lot. Even if you're establishing a new platform. Maybe a record in PPM land?

Context: Led by CEO Robert Grabow, RCA partners with specialists delivering care to patients with macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and other retina diseases in coordination with referring ophthalmologic and optometric practices.

Its affiliated practices participate in more than 80 active trials with an additional developing pipeline of 70-plus, RCA says.

State of play: The retina side of vision care is in the early stages of consolidation, which suggests RCA has the first-mover advantage and could be a test case for success in the specialty.

One investor notes that the level of revenue derived from drugs injected into the retina could be factored into diligence.

Private equity firms have invested meaningfully in ophthalmologist groups that hire retina doctors.

Of note: In general ophthalmology, Olympus Partners earlier this month agreed to acquire EyeSouth Partners from Shore Capital Partners in a deal valued just shy of $1 billion, Axios reported.

The bottom line: We could see the return of multibillion-dollar PPM deals next year — especially if the financing markets become more favorable.

Webster declined to comment. GS and Rothschild did not return requests for comment.