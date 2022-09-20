Scoop: Carousel Capital shelves Palmetto Infusion process

Carousel Capital has suspended the sale process for Palmetto Infusion Services, multiple sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: While investors are eager to build out ambulatory infusion center networks to disrupt a market historically dominated by hospitals, this Southeast-centric player is punting sale plans to a future date.

Details: As is often the case, a mismatch in buyer and seller value expectations contributed to the shelved process, sources say.

Pawleys Island, S.C.-based Palmetto couldn't get full credit for EBITDA adjustments accounting for recent expansion outside of South Carolina, where clinics are not fully ramped up, some of the people say.

South Carolina has an attractive reimbursement environment, but investors had questions around how repeatable Palmetto's model is in other geographies, sources say.

Choppy debt markets likely didn't help, though we've seen lower- and midmarket deals succeed in arranging financing.

Catch up quick: Carousel, three years into its investment, engaged Raymond James early this year to explore options for Palmetto.

Around $40 million of adjusted EBITDA was marketed for the company, which provides ambulatory- and home-based infusion services for chronically ill patients.

Be smart: Investors' increasing enthusiasm around AIC organizations reflects the large innovation opportunity in what is a massive and growing market.

Payors are calling for more affordable and quality infusion care options, outside of the traditional hospital setting, as an aging population demands a better experience and more convenience.

That's led investors to build platforms in more cost-effective settings — ambulatory clinics and the home — with the former arguably more appealing given its labor efficiencies.

As the FDA approves more specialty therapies, there's a big opportunity for these businesses to become more diversified as drugs come off the pipeline.

What they're saying: Whereas some AICs are prioritizing a high-end patient experience that comes with luxury private rooms or smaller, intimate sites, Palmetto tends to have larger clinics — which might better position it for any potential reimbursement cuts in the future, one investor notes.

Even if reimbursement pressure is inevitable, "the long-term volume story [of infusible therapies] is overwhelmingly positive," the source says.

👀 What else we're watching: KabaFusion, an intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG)-focused in-home infusion platform, whose deal we hear is around the corner. Carousel, Palmetto and Raymond James did not immediately return requests for comment.

Claire Rychlewski contributed reporting.