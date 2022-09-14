Limitless Minds — a venture spearheaded by Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his brother Harry — started out offering business coaching, but pivoted to mental wellness following COVID-fueled demand for its high-pressure scenario training.

Why it matters: The employer-facing wellness coaching startup raised $2.5 million in seed funding, Harry Wilson tells Axios exclusively.

Deal details: Acrisure CEO Greg Williams led the round alongside Future Labs Capital and InterstateFusion.

Marchex chair Russell Horowitz, Ciara and Russell Wilson (who serves as chief impact officer), Stephen Shaya and Sanyin Siang participated.

Funds will go toward hiring salespeople, Wilson says.

What's next: The company, which Wilson says is profitable, plans to raise its Series A this fall or the first quarter of next year at the latest.

It's currently focused on making its offerings available directly to consumers.

"We see this product as a Peloton for mental fitness," Wilson says.

Context: Unprecedented demand for behavioral health services is driving a surge in new virtual offerings, from traditional one-on-one therapy to more generalized wellness services for people seeking support for everyday stressors. For instance:

Paraclete in February collected $1.5 million in pre-seed funding to help employees cope with difficult life events.

Wisq in April raised $20 million in Series A funds for its employee-facing social network.

Calm, the stress and sleep app, in February bought care coordination company Ripple Health.

"There are a lot of people playing in the [wellness] sandbox, but this is unique in looking at successful athletes and how they prepare for games," says Future Labs managing partner Mack Shwab.

Yes, and: Wilson sees potential for Limitless to act as an aggregator or acquirer of various mental wellness platforms, especially with employers growing increasingly overwhelmed by the sheer number of available tools.