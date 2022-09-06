Olympus Partners last week agreed to acquire EyeSouth Partners from Shore Capital Partners, valuing the eye care services organization at just shy of $1 billion, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Turbulent financing markets have prevented many large health care services assets from trading hands this summer — but EyeSouth bucks that trend.

Between the lines: Stamford, Conn.-based Olympus seems intent on reentering the health care services arena in a meaningful way.

The EyeSouth deal follows the firm's investment in Onsite Mammography, a provider of women's health imaging services, in December 2020.

Olympus' history in health care services dates to 2006, when it sold health care staffing company Club Staffing. It previously took AMN Healthcare public in 2001.

Catch up quick: Chicago-based Shore Capital engaged Jefferies several months back to explore a potential sale of EyeSouth, Axios first reported in January.

Shore initially wanted to bring Atlanta-headquartered EyeSouth to market in 2020, but paused exit plans due to COVID, sources said previously.

By the numbers: EyeSouth provides non-clinical support services to 30 eye care practices comprising over 240 ophthalmologists and 140 locations in 10 states.

The exact deal multiple isn't clear, but sources originally cited $80 million-plus of EBITDA.

A figure closer to $100 million was marketed and a lower figure likely underwritten, some of the sources say.

Yes, but: Numbers aside, Olympus gains a big entry point into eye care, and now it can start buying and building out the platform.

EyeSouth has already achieved scale in the Southeast, and with a bigger fund now behind it its growth and add-on M&A will likely accelerate.

Partners Groups' EyeCare Partners, which has been rolling up the space, could serve as a blueprint for EyeSouth.

State of play: Many health care services sale processes are lingering, while others of scale are getting pushed to 2023 launch dates. Besides EyeSouth, other exceptions include...

Apollo backing og GI Alliance's physician-led buyout in August (though, with a $785 million preferred and common equity investment at a $2.2 billion value, lining up financing was not an issue) is one example.

Revelstoke Capital Partners' $700 million-plus bet for Monte Nido & Affiliates, an eating disorder treatment provider, provides another.

Shore Capital declined to comment, while Olympus and Jefferies did not return requests for comment.