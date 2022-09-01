98point6 raises $20m+ to power health systems with virtual care

98point6, a text-based virtual care startup, raised an additional $20 million-plus from insiders L Catterton and Activant Capital.

Why it matters: The investment will enable Seattle's 98point6 to bring — through technology licensing agreements — its virtual care platform to health care systems' and their emergency departments, whose models are ripe for innovation.

"Health systems have a new series of competitive entrants in PE-backed urgent care providers popping up," 98point6 President Jay Burrell tells Sarah. "Using our platform, they have a new patient engagement model."

What they're saying: The model is a win-win. In out-licensing its technology, 98point6 gains a higher margin stream of business, Burrell says.

"As we focus on path to [sustainable] profitability, this is a big step in us achieving that."

Details: 98point6's debut licensing agreement is with MultiCare Health System, which will utilize its technology through its urgent care division Indigo Health.

MultiCare is the largest health system in Washington state with 11 hospitals, while Indigo encompasses 35 ambulatory care clinics and this year added primary care services.

98point6 is in talks with another half a dozen regional health systems, and aims to have licensing agreements with a portfolio of organizations by year-end, Burrell says.

As needed, 98point6 can also leverage its own clinician network to provide assistance to health systems.

How it works: Offered via a smartphone app, 98point6's core business is text-based primary care that includes on-demand consultation, diagnosis and treatment.

Its customer base includes several hundred self-insured employers that access 98point6 on a subscription basis.

Users access the app at a low to no cost per visit.

Photo, audio and video capabilities are available as necessary, and virtual physicians can also make referrals to in-person care.

The startup expanded beyond primary care and into behavioral health last year.

What's next: Burrell says the startup is starting to think about entry points to chronic care and as-risk health care models.

By the numbers: The investment brings 98point6's total funding to date to $267 million, coming almost two years after it raked in $118 million in Series E funds.

The October 2020 funding was led by L Catterton (via its growth fund) and Activant, joined by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, Optus Capital Partners, MUUS Asset Management, Westway Capital, Summer VC, ACE & Company, and Cole Rotman.

Catch up quick: 98point6 laid off 10% of its workforce in July, per Geekwire, with the cuts including the creative team and many members of the marketing team.