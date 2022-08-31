Health care providers' cyber vulnerabilities trend higher

As health care providers digitize and move to the cloud, many organizations are not adequately protecting themselves from ever-growing cyber threats.

Why it matters: Besides the need to meet heightened compliance requirements, the gap between technology and digital hygiene practices is putting patient information increasingly at risk, according to a newly published ClearDATA report.

What they're saying: While the healthcare industry is modernizing rapidly, "health care providers are new to the cloud, and the industry still has a long way to go to achieve the foundational level of security needed to keep patient data safe,” said Chris Bowen, founder and CISO at ClearDATA.

Gus Malezis, CEO of Thoma Bravo-backed digital identity technology company Imprivata, told Axios in March that cyber threats had escalated by at least 50% to 60% over the previous 24 months.

By the numbers: 56% of respondents surveyed by ClearDATA identified cybersecurity as the No. 1 barrier to cloud adoption and digital transformation.

33% of respondents fully outsource management of compliance and security measures in the cloud. The larger and more advanced the provider, the more likely it outsources.

71% of providers increased their security budgets in the most recent year.

Context: The survey data was gathered from May to June 2022 from more than 200 IT, security and compliance leaders across various constituents in the health care ecosystem: hospitals and health systems, providers, home health organizations and ambulatory practices.

State of play: Cyber threats only elevated through the pandemic as health IT departments were hyper-focused on addressing COVID-related issues.