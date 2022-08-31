CVS is seeking a buyer for BSwift, the benefits technology business it acquired eight years ago, sources tell Axios.

What's happening: A Goldman Sachs-run divestiture process is well into its second round, sources say.

Deal books were distributed in early July, with bids submitted at least a few weeks ago, one of the sources says.

The process originally targeted a broad range of potential strategic and private equity buyers, sources say.

By the numbers: BSwift is projecting about $230 million and $50 million of 2022 revenue and EBITDA, respectively, sources say.

BSwift serves 65,000 employer groups, boasting that it drives 25% cheaper premiums among users and 98% client retention.

What they're saying: Growth has been slow sitting under the umbrella of CVS-owned Aetna, but sources say BSwift is good at what it does — providing necessary technology for employee benefits shopping, enrollment and administration.

"It's still a strong asset" but, one source says, "could use more TLC."

Context: The planned divestiture isn't all that surprising considering how public CVS has been about its intentions to move closer to the patient and care delivery. (Primary care, in particular.)

CVS was the runner-up for One Medical and is a reported bidder for Signify Health.

Meanwhile, BSwift — like PayFlex, CVS' recently sold HSA business — is a non-core asset that doesn't advance the company in that direction.

💭 Our thought bubble: Sources say the BSwift process started out "very broad," which signals to us that there isn't an obvious set of buyers for the asset.

Strategics could buy the company and cross-sell BSwift's technology, or a sponsor might see a larger opportunity to roll up other benefits software assets or double down on patient engagement.

State of play: Businessolver, another solutions provider for benefits administration and engagement, was acquired by Stone Point Capital in December — perhaps setting the stage for CVS to put out feelers for renewed interest in BSwift.

Flashback: In late 2014, Aetna bought BSwift from Boston-based PE firm Great Hill Partners for approximately $400 million. (CVS then bought Aetna in late 2018.)

Great Hill had invested in BSwift only seven months earlier — suggesting quick and sizable return for the PE firm targeting investments of $25 million to $150 million at that time (it has since gone up in size).

It also suggests that Aetna was gung-ho on the technology platform and presumably bought BSwift on direct approach.

The bottom line: Whoever buys BSwift — and at what price — is not immediately clear. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. CVS and Goldman declined to comment.