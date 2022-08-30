Exclusive: Smart PPE provider Medu heads to US with $4M seed

Mexico City-based medical equipment provider Medu raised $4 million as it expands to the U.S., CEO Tamara Chayo tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: With pandemic-era supply chain shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) mostly resolved, Medu aims to prevent a future disaster and curb waste with its reusable garments.

Medu, which is currently pursuing regulatory approvals, expects to raise its Series A next March, Chayo says.

Deal details: MaC Venture Capital led the round. Halcyon Fund and individual backer Ryan Shea participated.

Medu will use funds to ramp up production of its full-body protective suit and hire six to seven more people.

How it works: Medu's garments are embedded with near-field communication (NFC) technology — the same kind of short-range wireless tech used to authenticate credit cards.

Caregivers use a corresponding app to see how many times a gown has been washed, and after 50 wears, they're instructed to return it to Medu, where it's disinfected and recycled into nurses' scrubs and packaging.

Medu says its garments provide the highest fluid and microbial barrier protection available to guard against particles, viruses and bacteria.

What's next: Medu is pursuing FDA approval as a Class II medical device and aims to partner with 15 hospitals across the U.S. by year's end.

It also hopes to replace roughly 20 million single-use PPE gowns with its garments, which it says will stop 6,000 tons of waste from entering landfills or incinerators.

"Our mission is to create a greener movement for health care, starting with gowns," says Chayo.

The backstory: Chayo, who has family in the medical and textile industries, watched as relatives in frontline care rushed to their jobs in trash bags at the height of the pandemic.

She launched Medu in Mexico during the peak of COVID-19 and has so far distributed some 6,000 PPE garments.

Later last year she became a Thiel fellow as part of the billionaire's competitive young student program, which provides each fellow with $100,000 over two years.

State of play: The PPE shortages that plagued healthcare systems throughout the pandemic demonstrated a need for innovation in the medical garment sector — and a number of startups stepped up to the plate. For example:

Jaanuu in January collected $75 million in Series B funding for its antimicrobial medical garments, bringing total funding to $100 million.

$3.6 nillion antimicrobial and fitted scrubs brand Figs (Nyse: Figs) raised $580.5 million in its IPO last summer and this March added executives from Procter & Gamble, Credit Karma and Amazon to its board.

Yes, and: Medu could be an acquisition target for large medical supply incumbents such as 3M and Honeywell, says MaC Venture managing partner Michael Palank.

"Hospitals may know they went through 100,000 pairs of gloves, but they generally don’t know why," Palank says.

Medu's garments would let them "get a lot of granularity for budgeting and distributing," he adds.

The intrigue: Palank sees gowns as a kind of Trojan horse for Medu, whose deeper potential may lie in its ability to get its software into hospitals.