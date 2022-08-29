LifePoint Health acquired a majority stake in the operating company of psychiatric hospital organization Springstone from REIT Medical Properties Trust for $250 million, MPT announced.

Why it's the BFD: Unlike with most REIT transactions, MPT took on the underwriting risk when it acquired all of Louisville-based Springstone back in 2021 — and today's transaction proves the utility of that strategy.

💭 Our thought bubble: This strategy of temporarily capitalizing operators presumably gives MPT an edge over other REITs competing for assets while adding another avenue for ROI.

This playbook is not unlike MPT's prior investments in Ernest, Median, Capella, and ATOS International.

"They controlled their own destiny," one source says, "rather than get treated like a financing source."

Details: MPT now expects to receive approximately $200 million for the operating business, retaining a minority interest that enables it to capture potential future upside.

MPT continues to own a majority of Springstone's real estate locations and has extended its lease with LifePoint by five years to 2041.

Guggenheim Securities advised MPT, while Barclays and Goldman Sachs advised LifePoint.

There was no formal auction, but the operating entity post MPT's October acquisition received inbound interest, one source notes.

Catch up fast: It was only 10 months ago that the REIT acquired from Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS) both Springstone's management entity and real estate associated with the behavioral health hospital organization.

The transaction was valued at a combined $950 million — $760 million for the real estate alongside a $190 million investment in the OpCo via a loan.

That deal concluded a Centerview Partners- and Moelis-run process, providing an exit for WCAS.

Flashback: WCAS injected $100 million into Springstone in 2010, taking a majority interest in the new entity, which had just one newly constructed behavioral hospital and outpatient location, in Evansville, Indiana.

Of note: To date, Springstone has been an entirely organic growth story under WCAS, with every facility built from the ground up, a model that takes both time and CapEx.

Zoom in: From LifePoint's POV, the deal underscores its devotion to building out its behavioral health services, an end market that has witnessed a growing imbalance of supply and demand, particularly in the wake of the pandemic.