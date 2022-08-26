KKR walked away from its $14.5 billion all-cash offer to buy Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care (ASX: Rhc) after the group rejected an alternative cash-and-stock bid.

Why it matters: The deal could have been KKR's biggest ever acquisition in Asia-Pacific — not to mention a whopping price tag for health care services M&A across the board.

State of play: Following the news, and the company's separate report of a near 40% drop in annual net profit, Ramsay's stock slumped to a four-month low to A$70.69, its lowest since KKR made its first offer in April.

☠️ (Dead) deal details: Under the cash-and-stock offer, Ramsay shareholders would have been entitled to the same A$88 per share as per the A$14.8b all-cash offer — with one catch: Those terms would only apply to the first 5,000 shares.

Larger stakeholders would receive A$78.20/share in Ramsay and 0.22/share in Paris-based subsidiary Ramsay Generale de Santé SA.

What they're saying: Ramsay turned away from what it called KKR's "meaningfully inferior" alternative, saying its board would not engage with KKR further over the reduced proposal.

Yes, but: The hospital network said it was still open to an improved offer.

How it works: Ramsay operates health care facilities in 530+ locations across 10 countries.

That includes roughly 70 Australian private hospitals and outpatient surgery units.

Meanwhile, the health system operator is still exploring the sale of Malaysian JV Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care.