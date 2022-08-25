Senior insurance navigator Fair Square Medicare garnered $15 million in Series A funding, CEO Daniel Petkevich tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Like other forms of public and private health insurance, Medicare is exceedingly complex and opaque — or as Petkevich describes it, "heinous" — making selecting a plan difficult.

Deal details: Define Ventures led the round and was joined by Slow Ventures and YCombinator.

The new capital brings the San Diego company's total funding to $19 million.

Context: Fair Square's clearest rivals include traditional Medicare brokers and Quil, the senior care navigation company created in 2018 as a joint venture between Comcast and Independence Health Care.

Separately, a handful of other elder care-focused startups have raised funds of late including:

Sage, which debuted in July with $9 million in seed funding to replace outdated senior living facility tech.

Companionship startup Papa, which last year raised $150 million in Series D funds.

How it works: Fair Square's website helps seniors shop for Medicare, Medigap and Medicare Advantage using an algorithm that ingests information about their needs and budget.

The company makes money via commissions from payers.

By the numbers: A recent Kaiser Family Foundation analysis concluded that every year, 57% of Medicare enrollees don’t assess their coverage options, in part due to comprehension difficulties.

That percentage is higher among those aged 85+, those with lower incomes, people with lower education levels and people in fair or poor health, the report found.

What they're saying: Define Ventures partner Chirag Shah sees long term potential for Fair Square to be a trusted brand for seniors looking for assistance.

The company presents an "opportunity to create a long-term relationship and affect the entirety of the care experience," Shah says. "This journey starts with the plan you pick and ends a very long time after that."

What's next: Petkevich plans to use the new capital to hire and to expand Fair Square's services to include:

Appointment scheduling.

Help finding low-cost prescriptions.

Clinical consults for every day health questions.

Access to virtual chronic care services.

💭 Our thought bubble: Given the above, we could see Fair Square eventually scooping up a virtual chronic care startup such as Welldoc, or a senior-focused digital pharmacy like PharmScript.