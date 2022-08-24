Vet startup Petfolk clinches $40M in Series A funding

Petfolk, looking to offer a new breed of veterinary care, raised $40 million in a Series A round led by White Star Capital and Freshly founder Michael Wystrach.

Why it matters: With more startups banking on pet parents' demand for convenience, VCs are increasingly looking for their piece in an industry historically dominated by large consolidators and private equity investors — whom have achieved big success in the sector.

Zoom in: Charlotte, North Carolina-based Petfolk, formerly known as One Vet, boasts a tech-enabled approach that it says simplifies access to health records and care teams, while enabling personalized care plans.

It operates pet care centers and mobile clinics in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, and will soon be launching a 24/7 virtual care service.

Petfolk prioritizes consumer (and pet) experience, promising a "stress-free" environment with a "calming fragrance" to keep animals relaxed.

Yes, and: Like many human health specialities, animal health continues to face a major labor shortage.

Petfolk says it offers flexible hours to its veterinarians to prevent burnout.

It has also eliminated non-competes.

Details: Petfolk's lead investors are joined by Triple Point Capital, alongside celebrities Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Midland’s Mark Wystrach and Cameron Duddy, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, and Danica Patrick.

Consumer industry leaders also participated, including Outdoor Voices founder Ty Haney, FIGS Scrubs founders Trina Spear and Heather Hassan, and several others.

Petfolk was co-founded in 2020 by brother and sister Audrey and Michael Wystrach, the latter who sold his previous company Freshly for $1.5 billion, to Nestlé.

State of play: Early stage investors have increasingly poured capital into emerging vet tech models that focus on consumerization, affordability, or virtual access.

The Vets, an at-home vet tech company, scored $40 million in January in a funding round led by Target Global.

Warburg Pincus in October injected $170 million into Bond Vet, a tech-powered urgent care startup not unlike a CityMD for pets.

Modern Animal, a Los Angeles startup banking on pet parents' demand for convenience and affordability, raised $75.5 million in July 2021

Small Door Veterinary, a New York-based membership model, raised $20 million in Series A funding led by Toba Capital in June 2021.

Reality check: The burgeoning vet industry is still dominated by private equity.