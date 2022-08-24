Just weeks after agreeing to buy hybrid primary care company One Medical, Amazon announced yesterday afternoon that it is shuttering Amazon Care — its in-house hybrid primary care offering — at the end of the year.

Why it matters: Amazon, which has for years been laying the foundation for a massive health care footprint, is closing shop on one of its cornerstone in-house efforts in primary care.

Yes, but: The tech giant isn't backing away from the sector anytime soon.

Catch up quick: Amazon launched Care as a pilot for its Seattle office workers and their families in 2019, and has steadily expanded the program since.

Last February, the company announced the service would be available nationwide.

A month later, Amazon said it would start selling Care to employers.

Details: Amazon will end Care operations after December 31.

Only teams belonging to Amazon Care and Care Medical (the tech giant's clinical partner) will be impacted, according to Lindsay.

What they're saying: In an email to his division's employees, SVP of Amazon Health Services Neil Lindsay said Care wasn't a sustainable, comprehensive tool for its customers. (Amazon shared a copy of the email with Axios.)

"Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is not a complete enough offering for the large enterprise customers we have been targeting, and wasn’t going to work long-term," Lindsay said.

💭 Our thought bubble: Amazon risks duplicative efforts running both Care and One Medical, and with the tech giant's history of shuttering bold health care projects, we can't say we're surprised.