Amazon Care no more: Tech giant shutters primary care service
Just weeks after agreeing to buy hybrid primary care company One Medical, Amazon announced yesterday afternoon that it is shuttering Amazon Care — its in-house hybrid primary care offering — at the end of the year.
Why it matters: Amazon, which has for years been laying the foundation for a massive health care footprint, is closing shop on one of its cornerstone in-house efforts in primary care.
Yes, but: The tech giant isn't backing away from the sector anytime soon.
Catch up quick: Amazon launched Care as a pilot for its Seattle office workers and their families in 2019, and has steadily expanded the program since.
- Last February, the company announced the service would be available nationwide.
- A month later, Amazon said it would start selling Care to employers.
Details: Amazon will end Care operations after December 31.
- Only teams belonging to Amazon Care and Care Medical (the tech giant's clinical partner) will be impacted, according to Lindsay.
What they're saying: In an email to his division's employees, SVP of Amazon Health Services Neil Lindsay said Care wasn't a sustainable, comprehensive tool for its customers. (Amazon shared a copy of the email with Axios.)
- "Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is not a complete enough offering for the large enterprise customers we have been targeting, and wasn’t going to work long-term," Lindsay said.
💭 Our thought bubble: Amazon risks duplicative efforts running both Care and One Medical, and with the tech giant's history of shuttering bold health care projects, we can't say we're surprised.