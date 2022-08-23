Exclusive: Nitra raises $62M seed for doctor payment platform

Launching a Visa Business card for physicians, fintech startup Nitra raised $62 million in debt and equity, CEO Jonathan Chen tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Health care's outdated payments ecosystem means doctors rely heavily on manual tasks and accountants to buy medical supplies and handle office upkeep — cutting into the time they spend on patient care.

"When it comes to the small- and medium-sized business owner — or in this instance, a doctor running their own clinic — they don’t have access to the financial services that cover what they need," says K50 Ventures partner Ryan Bloomer.

Deal details: Of the total funds, roughly $16 million is equity financing from Andreessen Horowitz, New Enterprise Associates, Pantera Capital, KB Financial Group, Jerry Yang/AME Cloud Ventures and Will Smith’s Dreamers VC, according to Chen.

CoVenture provided a $45 million debt facility, he adds.

The debt-heavy nature of the fundraise is a favorable funding structure for cash-intensive corporate credit card businesses, as equity can be expensive, Chen says.

Primer Sazze Partners, SparkLabs Taipei and Global, Dunamu, Expa, Soma Capital, Slope Capital, K50 Ventures, 8090 Partners, Comma Capital, Gaingels and Gold House Ventures also joined the round.

What's next: Chen says he plans to use the current funds to establish Nitra among a few hundred clinics.

Nitra aims to raise a Series A (size TBD) in a few months, as well as extend its debt facility "into the hundreds of millions."

Chen sees Nitra as a natural acquirer in the medical vendor space, saying "we are definitely thinking about the M&A track."

"There are a lot of niche companies targeting specific vendors and that’s an avenue we want to explore — purchasing another company as opposed to building that ourselves," he adds.

State of play: Infrastructure-based startups have boomed in the last two years, with companies emerging to handle back-end tasks in health care. Possible takeover targets for Nitra could include:

Heard, a startup that handles therapists' bookkeeping, payroll and tax services in May raised $10 million in Series A funding.

Tomorrow Health, which contracts with health care payers to match patients with medical vendors, in June raised $60 million in Series B funding.

How it'll work: Nitra's first product is a Visa Business card custom-built for physicians that lets them earn rewards on things like medical and surgical supplies and office and business upkeep.

The card's cash back rewards percentage is 2.2%, Chen says.

Current partners include health care vendors and suppliers Jaanuu, PatientPop, Betty Mills, DirectShifts, AdvancedMD, Vitality Health and Dealmed.

💭 Our thought bubble: New York-based Nitra is homing in on the spend management trend we've seen pioneered by fintech companies including Brex and Ramp — only with features tailored to physicians.

Given Brex's recent exit from the SMB market where a lot of independent physicians operate, Nitra has more opportunity to scale.

What we're watching: In the near future, the company plans to roll out a full suite of integrated medical software and supply chain tools for physicians — allowing users to pay bills, do everyday accounting, apply for loans and insurance on medical equipment, and handle payroll.

For now though, "the goal is to get to as many clinics as possible," Chen says.

Lucinda Shen contributed reporting.