Exclusive: Motivo nets $14M to address mental health's supply problem

Atlanta's Motivo Health has garnered $14 million in Series A funding led by insider Cox Enterprises, the parties tell Axios.

Why it matters: The behavioral health industry faces a tremendous specialist shortage and Motivo, using technology, is tackling one large overlooked barrier: the road to achieving mental health licensure.

By the numbers: Motivo has witnessed 4x growth in the last 12 months, with the latest Cox-led financing pushing total funding to $16.3 million.

SteelSky Ventures and Great Oaks Venture Capital also participated in the round.

The startup, with 23 full-time employees, has helped 1,500 therapists reach licensure since its inception.

Owing to time and cost constraints, a striking 64% of aspiring therapists that obtain a master’s degree in counseling never become licensed, according to Motivo.

What they're saying: "The last five to 10 years has been all about access, but now that supply is tapped out; We need more clinicians," founder Rachel McCrickard says.

McCrickard launched Motivo in 2018, motivated by her own uphill battle to access licensure in rural north Georgia. "The closest clinical supervisor was two hours away. It was a long, arduous and expensive process."

Zoom in: After completing graduate school, the process to attain licensure, depending on the state, requires 100 to 250 hours of supervision — taking around two years for a typical charge of $90 per hour.

That's unique. Other specialties, like speech and occupational therapy, oftentimes don't require individuals to pay for their clinical supervisor.

How it works: Motivo's online marketplace matches aspiring mental health therapists with state-focused virtual supervisors, coordinating licensure requirements on both a B2B and B2C basis.

Its platform is now available in all 50 states, with the pandemic having encouraged states to permit virtual supervision. About 60% of business comes from community behavioral health organizations and the remainder individual clinicians.

As Tim Howe of Cox Enterprises sees it, Motivo is "democratizing the opportunity to get licensure." On the B2B side, he adds "we've only begun to scratch the surface."

Without Motivo, aspiring clinicians wouldn't know where or how to find a supervisor, McCrickard adds. "You'd be calling around one-by-one. This automates the whole process."

Of note: Motivo has a strategic partnership with Elevance Health, formerly Anthem, to help increase the pool of qualified therapists throughout California.

What's next: With therapists required to re-certify their license each year, McCrickard and Howe say there's an untapped opportunity on the continuing education side.

Motivo plans to leverage its clinical supervisors to create content, peer consultation and education around various topics, be it trauma-informed care or narrative therapy, for example, McCrickard says.

It also plans to expand beyond supervision by developing a product to help fill clinical staff shortages.

Yes, and: The freshly backed company is adding new B2B contracts with behavioral health organizations, digital health companies, health plans — plus intends to enter into partnerships with graduate universities.

New hires of sales leaders and software engineers will support its growth ambitions.

Details: The clinician-led company promoted Dr. Carla Smith to chief clinical officer earlier this year.

Howe is a board member, joined by Chris Cavazos, a former leader at Humana's employee wellness and EAP unit.

The company in 2020 hired Michael Chen and Sarah Louragh as CTO and COO, respectively, from Airbnb.

One fun thing: Motivo is Portuguese for "foundation" — reflecting the company's belief that supervision is the foundation for a therapist's career.

