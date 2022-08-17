Ryan Breslow, the millennial billionaire and founder of buzzy fintech company Bolt, is returning to his entrepreneurial journey with Love.

Why it matters: The startup — named because it aims to crowdsource pharmaceutical R&D — has raised $7.5 million in seed funding at a $180 million valuation.

Breslow has also named Kevin Horgan, who once served as GE Healthcare's head of internal medicine diagnostics, Love's chief medical officer.

"Instead of focusing on developing a new drug, we’re open minded about what the solutions might be," Horgan tells Axios exclusively. "Could be a natural supplement, a dietary solution, an old drug, a new drug, or combinations of the above."

Deal details: Human Capital and MaC Venture Capital participated in the fundraise.

The backstory: Love is Breslow's first foray into digital health.

Asked if he had health care experience, Breslow tells Axios, "No. Did I have a background in fintech before Bolt? No. I just try to be the dumbest person in the room and surround myself with smart people. I think that’s my superpower."

How it (should) work: Love is launching a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to gather real world evidence — also known as data — from people's lived experiences.

The company plans to include information on people's experiences with what it calls "natural" and homeopathic solutions, generic chemicals and non-substance based treatments such as meditation. (To be clear, the scientific evidence supporting homeopathy is scant.)

Its initial focus areas include long COVID, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia and substance use disorders, says Horgan.

Stacy McIntosh, the former SVP of regulatory affairs for Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is chief regulatory officer.

Yes, and: Randomized clinical trials are considered the gold standard source of information for drug development, but recent FDA guidance encourages pharma companies to use real-world evidence in addition to RCT data.

"Mining real world evidence will be a focal point of our activities," Horgan tells Axios.

The intrigue: Crowdsourcing feedback based on individual experiences with alternative treatments is a tricky endeavor that could result in more anecdotes than data, because unlike drugs, alternative approaches are unregulated.

"It seems they’re building out a lane for alternatives, but that’s a tough lane to build in," says Antonio Ciaccia, a pharmacy sector analyst and the CEO of research firm 46brooklyn. "There’s a lot of room for bullsh-- there. It’s kind of the Wild West, and from a consumer perspective, you’re very much left guessing."

What they're saying: Breslow and Horgan aim to assemble a dataset for alternative approaches — including homeopathy — whether that means finding evidence to back it or discount it altogether.