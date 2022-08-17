Charlesbank Capital Partners won the auction for NexPhase Capital Partners-backed Action Behavior Centers, multiple sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: This is the first major platform trade in autism treatment this year — the last being Cerberus Capital Partners' $400 million-plus buy of Abry Partners' Lighthouse Autism Center in 2021. With other investments in the specialty growing long in the tooth, others might soon test the market.

Details: Charlesbank's deal for ABC was signed around three weeks ago, with the Austin, Texas-based business commanding an $840 million valuation, some of the sources say.

Run-rate EBITDA is approximately $40 million, with the company projecting $60 million in adjusted EBITDA by year-end, they say.

The figures account for significant adjustments tied to start up losses to normalize for the company's de novo program, one source adds.

The organization offers ABA therapy for children on the autism spectrum via centers, the home and school settings — with 3,000 autism professionals in Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Illinois.

Of note: Amid rocky debt financing markets, we aren't seeing too many large deals get done in this market.

Catch up quick: Moelis and Triple Tree were engaged earlier this year to advise on a sale of the business, with the process entering its second round in June, Axios reported previously.

NexPhase, whose members spun out of Moelis Capital Partners in 2016, recapitalized ABC in October 2018. Cain Brothers advised on that deal.

The PE firm tested the market for ABC via Berkery Noyes in September 2019, less than a year into its investment in ABC, Sarah wrote previously.

State of play: A hyper-fragmented sector encompassing a variety of models and an evolving payor landscape, ABA therapy providers have fielded increasing attention from the private equity community in recent years, starting around the 2017-2018 timeframe.

Context: Diagnosis rates continue climbing, with about 1 in 44 children now identified with autism spectrum disorder, per the CDC.

A STAT investigation this week asserted that ABA providers — many with private equity backing — are failing to provide individualized treatment plans.

Sponsor-backed providers rejected those assertions, saying their investors provide resources to support high levels of quality care.

Yes, and: Staffing shortages have impacted the segment like other health care specialties, but one investor told Axios in June, "We're seeing a rematching of the demand curve and supply of therapists coming back online."