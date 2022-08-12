Dental software company Planet DDS acquired QSIDental from NextGen Healthcare, marking the company's fourth — but likely not last — acquisition, CEO Eric Giesecke tells Axios.

Why it matters: Long overdue for a software update, the dental industry is beginning to nibble at digital offerings.

Driving the news: Planet DDS is taking advantage of two trends in the dental space:

The shift from legacy on-premise servers to cloud-based software. Consolidation among dental groups, which is itself driving cloud adoption.

Context: Tech-forward dental startups are feeding those trends.

Overjet recently collected $27 million in Series A funding from General Catalyst and Insight Partners to automate the dental clinical review process.

DentalXChange secured an investment from Bregal Sagemount to help dentists submit claims to payers electronically.

Flashback: In April, Axios scooped that Level Equity was seeking a buyer for Planet DDS, which at the time was growing at a rate of 40%, producing $50 million of ARR, and approaching breakeven, sources said.

Two months later, Planet DDS agreed to be recapitalized by Aquiline Capital Partners, with Level Equity rolling a portion of its existing equity and investing additional capital.

The recapitalization "allows us to be a little more aggressively acquisitive and time the right investment," says Giesecke.

How it works: Founded in 2003 in Newport Beach, California, Planet DDS serves 10,000+ dental practices with subscription management software aimed at boosting security and improving IT infrastructure.

Irvine, California-based QSIDental, another dental practice management software company, serves multi-location and multi-specialty dental enterprises.

Deal terms were not disclosed.

🦷 Of note: Planet DDS had an existing relationship with NextGen Healthcare, an IT vendor for ambulatory and specialty practices located down the street from Planet's offices.

In 2009, Planet licensed its dental EHR and practice management software, QSIDental Web.

So when NextGen looked to focus on its core business and sell off its dental software, it turned to its neighbor.

What Giesecke is saying: As dental practices consolidate and add multiple locations, there's a big benefit to ditching legacy on-premise servers and moving to cloud-based software.

"Most individual practices with legacy on-prem software don't see a benefit to being in the cloud, but when you're multi-site and want to have consolidated reporting, being in the cloud is imperative," says Giesecke.

What's next: Having now made a handful of acquisitions in companies focused on everything from imaging to patient management software, Planet DDS is keeping its eye on the market for its next buy.