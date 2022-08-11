Cypress Ridge Capital has made a controlling investment in atria health, a newly launched value-based cardiovascular care organization, the firm tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The investment is the first for CRC, the health care-dedicated growth equity firm that managing partners Andrew Pardo and Chris Petrini launched in January.

Zoom in: Cardiology is the largest pocket of health care spend and the field is in desperate need of innovation. Through atria, CRC aims to reinvent specialists' role in care delivery through a JV partnership playbook.

In contrast to the traditional physician practice management (PPM) model, wherein physicians are primarily cashing out, atria is hyper-focused on giving its partner physicians more autonomy — clinically and economically speaking.

The first group atria is partnering with will roll more than 50% of their proceeds into the deal, Pardo says.

Likeminded value-based care approaches in other specialities include General Atlantic-backed cancer care platform OneOncology and Bill Frist's nephrology platform Monogram Health.

Between the lines: Cardiologists are uniquely positioned to further value-based care, as they assume a primary care role for a very defined chronic patient cohort with many downstream costs.

"You can actually move the needle" by managing all of those conditions better, Pardo says.

Hence, atria enables providers to work with payors and take more risk. "We're effectively putting physicians in the driver's seat," Petrini adds.

Yes, and: The new venture is thinking through how to weave in health tech to avoid unnecessary hospitalizations and deliver coordinated care.

Heart care startups may have intriguing technology around this problem but are "fundamentally missing how do you loop that back into the delivery of care," Petrini says.

Behind the scenes: CRC since last year has met with 200 to 300 cardiologists, seeking out those that share a similar mindset around value.

Pardo and Petrini, former investors of CD&R and WindRose Health Investors, respectively, are members of atria's board of directors, joined by a group of executives and doctors they are assembling.

The duo are old friends, having previously co-led investments at CI Capital.

State of play: Sponsors are increasingly flocking to cardiac care, but mostly through a typical PPM lens:

That includes Webster Equity's Cardiovascular Associates of America; Ares' Pima Heart and Vascular; Assured Healthcare's Cardiovascular Health Partners; and Varsity Healthcare's Partners First Cardiology.

Deerfield Management-backed Novocardia also boasts a value-based care strategy.

Meanwhile, Pivotal Healthcare Partners is prepping for a sale via Triple Tree.

Context: CRC aims to write checks in the $25-$50 million zip-code in companies with $5-$100 million of revenue. It targets four sub-segments: provider services and care delivery, payor services, pharma services and healthcare IT.

Supported by a network of industry operators, CRC pursues both control and non-control investments via two strategies: partnership platform builds and founder growth equity transactions.

"We have a big firm approach but are applying that to the lower middle market," Petrini says.

CRC has significant LP capital committed to fund atria's future growth, and over the next 12 to 18 months will begin fundraising for a traditional fund.

❤️ One fun thing: Atria is the plural for atrium — one of two upper chambers in the heart.