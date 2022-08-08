Bain & Company is taking a minority stake in Kohlberg-backed life sciences commercialization firm Trinity Life Sciences as part of a new strategic partnership, the firm tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The investment underscores demand in life sciences for outside resources to support innovation and strategic playbooks, while navigating a complex regulatory and deal environment.

What they're saying: "It is really one of the most robust markets for advisory services," Tim van Biesen, head of Bain & Co's global health care practice, tells Axios. "We can't put a Bain team in 60 countries, but we can but a Trinity-like resource [in each of those]."

Yes, and: The investment speaks to the urgency to find new ways to keep up with advancements in science from a commercialization perspective, adds Leslie Orne, Trinity president and chief commercial officer.

"We on the commercialization side are trying to figure out how to get these great innovations in the hands of more people," Orne says. How drugs are priced, sold and marketed — "that's still a little bit antiquated."

Zoom in: This is both about meeting demand and gaining a competitive edge with a more robust set of offerings.

While Bain & Co is focused on "large change transformation" for life sciences clients — i.e. M&A and commercial or medical affairs transformation — Trinity will bring complementary (and largely doctorate-centric) technical expertise in biopharma and medtech, such as benchmarking intelligence, van Biesen says.

Trinity, with a hybrid model including project-based, recurring revenue and membership-based offerings, specializes in technology-enabled strategy, insights and analytics to support commercialization.

Between the lines: With debt financing volatility and a sustained disconnect between seller and acquirer valuation expectations, van Biesen says many life sciences clients are hyper-focused on margin management and performance management.

Clients are "making sure they don't get in over their skis," he says.

But M&A screening activity and investment in growth remain high as folks wait for debt markets to normalize.

"Their hope is it begins to create opportunity in areas that were getting a little pricy... There's no problem with balance sheets or a cash shortage on the buyer side."

Catch up fast: Kohlberg & Co. in November won a competitive auction for Trinity, providing an exit for Parthenon Capital Partners in a deal commanding a total enterprise value of $1.4 billion, sources told Sarah at the time. Jefferies and SVB Securities advised the sellers on the deal.

Around that time, Bain & Co. and Kohlberg started having conversations around a transaction.

In July, Trinity acquired Illinois-headquartered D Cube Analytics, inheriting new data science and digital transformation capabilities. Trinity continues to look for tuck-in acquisition opportunities, Orne notes.

Trinity has grown to 12 global offices and 1,200 employees, up from about a 250-person workforce when Parthenon first invested in March 2018.

State of play: Trinity is one of many commercialization-focused or medical communications life sciences advisory firms that raked in a PE investment at valuations into the 17x to 23x range, per Axios' previous reporting. That includes: