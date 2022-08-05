Here's who's advising Signify Health
Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are engaged by Dallas-based Signify Health for financial advice on its strategic alternatives process, sources tell Axios.
Driving the news: About 18 months after New Mountain Capital took the health tech company public, the Wall Street Journal wrote on Tuesday that Signify was "working with bankers" to explore options including a sale.
- Signify, a technology-driven value-based care enabler, could draw interest from both private equity and managed care providers, the report said.
Catch up fast: Signify raised $564 million in its February 2021 IPO.
- Almost a year to the date after its public market debut, Signify struck a $250 million deal to buy Caravan Health, which brings together accountable care organizations in an effort to take risk and curb Medicare spend.
- Last month, Signify unveiled plans to wind down its episodes of care business arm and leave a bundled payment program, saying it planned to focus on its profitable and growing home and community services division, plus Caravan.
By the numbers: Signify shares have popped nearly 12% (UPDATE) since the Tuesday report, pushing its market cap to about $4.5 billion
- That's down from a market capitalization of $7.12 billion when it debuted on the public markets last year.
- Shares are up on the year, but prior to the report, had lost 25%-plus since its IPO.
Signify and Goldman declined to comment, while a DB representative did not return a request for comment.