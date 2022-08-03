Partners Group is gearing up for a potential sale of Blue River Petcare, the Chicago-based network of veterinary hospitals, three sources tell Axios.

Driving the news: William Blair is said to have won the sell-side mandate for an upcoming sale process; however, timing has not been determined.

A post-Labor Day launch at the earliest is likely, one person speculates.

Details: Sources say Blue River, which now encompasses vet clinics in 30-plus states, is generating around $75 million of EBITDA.

That's up significantly from when Switzerland-based Partners Group took over in 2019, when Blue River's adjusted EBITDA was pegged at north of $30 million and TTM EBITDA in the upper $20 million range.

The 2019 deal concluded a BofA-led process that valued Blue River at around $440 million to $500 million, sources told Sarah then.

By the numbers: Multiples for vet platforms have trended higher through the pandemic, with general practice vet platforms commanding upper teens to 20x multiples of EBITDA in some cases.

The specialty vet players have meanwhile ticked into the mid-20x range.

Financing markets remain rocky, but one source expects the "debt markets to remain open for vet."

State of play: While health care spending for pets proved resilient through the COVID-spurred pooch boom, curbing that demand is a labor crisis.

A shortage of nearly 15,000 veterinarians will likely still exist by 2030, according to a study published recently by MARS Veterinary Health.

Yes, and: The rapid add-on fueled growth of many vet care platforms has translated to a pronounced gap between actual EBITDA and pro-forma EBITDA.

Between the lines: Up against a volume challenge, PE-fueled consolidation could be a solution.

Bigger, sponsor-backed platforms tend to reap benefits like better buying power from distributors, or technology to drive up workflow and scheduling efficiencies.

What we're watching: The flurry of vet companies that have hit the market or hired banks to explore sales this year.

North Castle Partners kicked off a sale process for Encore Vet Group earlier this year via Harris Williams, Axios wrote.

Cressey & Co.'s People Pets & Vets also hired Harris Williams to find a buyer — with that process said to be in the late stages for some time now.

Compass Group Equity Partners engaged Lincoln International to advise on a sale of CareVet early this year, but it's unclear if the business ever formally went to market.

Shore Capital Partners hired Goldman Sachs and Jefferies to explore a sale of Southern Veterinary Partners, Mergermarket reported earlier this summer.

The bottom line: Sponsors are continuing to tear into the vet space — but the market's dog days may not be over as myriad factors make for a more difficult dealmaking environment.

Partners declined to comment and Blair did not return requests for comment.