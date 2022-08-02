San Diego-based medical device company ResMed (NYSE: RMD) bought Mementor, a German digital health startup aimed at treating insomnia.

Why it matters: Already a powerful presence across Europe, ResMed through this latest acquisition further expands its German presence.

Deal details: Mementor will operate as a separate business unit under ResMed, to be led by Mementor co-founder and CEO Noah Lorenz and Katherina Jekerle, ResMed Germany’s senior marketing director.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

How it works: Mementor offers a digital tool for sleep called Somnio that applies cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to chronic sleep issues.

As a permanently approved digital health app in Germany, Somnio can be prescribed and is thus eligible for reimbursement, according to ResMed.

Context: ResMed is the leading manufacturer of CPAP and BiPAP machines and has made dozens of acquisitions in the digital SaaS space, such as:

The $225 million purchase of digital inhaler startup Propeller Health in 2018.

The $750 million purchase of post-acute electronic health record company MatrixCare, also in 2018.

Yes, and: The company's digital sleep therapy portfolio already includes:

AirView, a cloud-based system that helps manage patients with sleep-disordered breathing and respiratory insufficiency.

myAir, an online support program and app that tracks nightly sleep data in hand with interactive coaching.

ResMed Data Exchange, an umbrella of APIs, developer tools and technical resources to integrate ResMed Air Solutions into third-party applications.

ResMed ReSupply, which manages a resupply program for sleep apnea therapy equipment.

Flashback: ResMed in June forked out $1 billion for MediFox Dan, inheriting Germany's dominant leader in out-of-hospital SaaS ecosystems.

With that deal, ResMed also gained entry into new care settings including those for young people, people with disabilities and outpatients.

Between the lines: SaaS ResMed president Bobby Ghoshal told Sarah at the time that German payers are increasingly willing to invest in the digitization of care.

The take-home: Already a burgeoning care provider in Europe and the U.S., ResMed's latest acquisition deepens its global presence and sets up ResMed to continue being a serious player in digital health and medical tech.