The hybrid care war is on, Jeff Gamble, the founder of concierge primary care network Rezilient Health, suggests in a sharp Twitter thread.

Why it matters: In the wake of Amazon's $4 billion One Medical purchase, industry observers and entrepreneurs are all asking:

What's next for CVS, who was reportedly in talks to acquire the primary care clinic operator — and what will it mean for the future of hybrid care?

Details: Gamble explores several of CVS' options to compete in the hybrid care sector. It could:

Acquire a mid- to late-stage hybrid care startup, then integrate that company into its 9,900+ retail locations. Buy Teladoc (Nasdaq: TDOC), and leave the responsibility of creating hybrid solutions in its hands.

What they're saying: Of the two scenarios, Gamble notes that the TDOC option is "way more fun." Why?

CVS and Aetna merged, and TDOC is already Aetna's exclusive telehealth provider.

TDOC has already made a host of acquisitions, from diabetes-focused health tech startup Livongo to device-centric Intouch Health.

Either way, "that integration would be absolutely wild," Gamble notes. "If I’m working in operations or infrastructure at CVS, I’m crying at the idea of that latter option."

💭 Our thought bubble: Several other public value-based care players could be takeover candidates as CVS and strategics scramble to compete.

We're watching CareMax, Cano, Agilon, ApolloMed and Oak Street Health, whose stock was up 12.9% in the wake of Amazon-ONEM.

🍿 The takeaway: "Whichever way CVS goes, it’s going to accelerate a cascade of retailers pursuing an acquisition strategy to rapidly enter the hybrid care space," writes Gamble. "Grab your popcorn."