Amazon set its health care efforts to warp speed with an all-cash agreement to purchase Carlyle-backed primary care network One Medical for $3.9 billion including debt.

Why it matters: Amazon's health tentacles — already far-reaching in virtual and in-person care, pharmacy and wearables — are now threatening to firmly edge out its retail pharmacy and Big Tech competitors.

While the deal, announced this morning, is a small drop in the bucket for the e-commerce giant from a dollar perspective, Amazon is making its commitment to health care delivery (and a physical footprint) crystal clear.

The buy also gives Amazon a foothold in the large Medicare market, given One Medical's previous purchase of Iora Health.

Finally, it puts Amazon in a favorable geographic position to unify its efforts in in-person and virtual care, creating a widespread national network.

Deal details: Amazon will pay $18 per share for ONEM, a nearly 77% premium over the clinic operator's closing share price on Wednesday.

Carlyle, which invested up to $350 million into One Medical in 2018 and remained invested post its 2020 IPO, will exit its position in full with the transaction, sources tell Axios.

Morgan Stanley advised One Medical on the deal, three sources say. There was no formal sale process, with the outcome based on inbound interest, one source says.

State of play: Amazon's booming health conglomerate already includes:

Virtual and in-person primary care, including Amazon Care and a network of clinics it operates for Amazon staff with Crossover Health.

Amazon Pharmacy, built from its acquisition of PillPack.

Fitness trackers in the form of the Amazon Halo.

Diagnostics for COVID testing and more, with Amazon Dx.

The big question: Where among Amazon's sprawling health care efforts does One Medical fit, and how will the tech behemoth weave the buy into its existing primary care bets?

The buy gives Amazon access to One Medical's employer relationships, which it could leverage in new ways (either in tandem with Amazon Care or separately).

It also beefs up its existing medical group, Care Medical.

What they're saying: By gaining another employer channel, Amazon now has the wherewithal to expand into other areas like mental health, women's health or pediatrics — potentially via M&A, sources tell Axios.

It could also move into higher acuity areas like chronic care management.

Or perhaps, sources speculate, set up pharmacy kiosks to fill prescriptions at Whole Foods, build its own "minute clinics," or even start a One Medical membership as part of Amazon Prime.

Catch up quick: One Medical under Amazon is presumably positioned to turbocharge growth, but seems to have been a home run for exiting investor Carlyle.

Over the course of Carlyle's investment, One Medical grew from about $200 million in revenue in 2018 to roughly $1.1 billion projected this year — reflecting about 400% top-line growth, sources say.

One Medical's employee base grew 3x to 3,000; it added health system partnerships in 29 new markets; and more than 100 new clinics to a total of 188 today.

Yes, and: One Medical was also at the forefront of the digital health IPO boom as one of a handful of such public companies in January 2020, alongside a few other players like Teladoc and Phreesia.

The bottom line: While the cohort of value-based primary care players is getting crushed in the public markets, the deal arguably validates the role and inherent value of the segment's disruptors going forward.