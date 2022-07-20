SVB: Health care venture fundraising persists amid market woes

Venture fundraising into health care hit $15.8 billion halfway through 2022, which already translates to the third-highest year in history, SVB's new mid-year report on health care investments and exits shows.

Why it matters: In a market fraught with public market volatility and a slowdown in dealmaking, investors are having no problem raising new vehicles with dedicated allocations to health care.

That validates the industry's longer-term tailwinds and resilience as market (and macro) headwinds continue dominating headlines.

Zoom in: Venture investment in health tech, specifically, can be characterized by a record level of seed and Series A fundings during 1H 2022, which includes a higher frequency of $50 million-plus Series A rounds, SVB says.

Fueled by clinical trial enablement deals, the median seed and Series A funding valuation increased to $13 million, versus $10 million the two prior years, per the report.

Reality check: Overall, Q2 investment fell 40%, from Q1, the report shows. Plus...

There were no VC-backed health tech public debuts in the first half of the year following the 2021 IPO party.

While early-stage fundings thrived, late stage activity dropped off with the IPO window shut down.

Between the lines: If you look at the market from a historical perspective, things still look pretty good.

Across health care, Q2 investment totaled $15.5 billion, which is lower than every quarter in 2021 but more than every 2020 period, per SVB.

In health tech, volume and capital invested declined notably relative to 2021, but at $10.2 billion of investments already well on pace to surpass 2020.

Yes, and: Health tech, compared with other sub-sectors, witnessed the strongest step-up multiples, both in early- and later-stage fundings, SVB says.

Early stage standouts were Patient12 (17.9x) and Homeward Health (10x), Atlas Health (13.7x) and AcuityMD (12.3x).

Late stage standouts were CareBridge Health (10x) and Health Gorilla (5.5x).

The most active: Accounting for venture activity overall, Gaingels has been the most active health tech investor since 2021, clinching 33 total investments, SVB says.

General Catalyst, Alumni Ventures Group, Andreessen Horowitz, and Insight Partners followed suit.

What's next in health tech: SVB predicts...