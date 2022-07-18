Morgan Stanley Capital Partners has launched a sale process for Clarity Software Solutions, three sources tell Axios.

What's happening: Three-and-a-half years into its investment, MSCP is putting the Madison, Connecticut-based health care communications company back on the auction block.

Triple Tree, which advised Clarity last time around, is mandated again for sell-side advice, sources say.

By the numbers: Clarity generates EBITDA and revenue of approximately $30 million and $100 million, respectively, two sources say.

Some 40% of the business sells into payors, which sponsors are likely to deem attractive, one of the people says.

The company says it partners with plans that collectively cover more than 230 million covered lives, with 84 million communications distributed annually to members nationwide.

Additionally, it says it processes over 164 million data records each year.

How it works: In the business of health care document management, Clarity facilitates provider and payor communication with members via cloud-based software.

The company tracks, processes, prints and distributes health care ID cards, member guides, EOBs (Explanation of Benefits), and payment correspondences, among other materials — ensuring proper compliance and adapting to changing business needs.

What they're saying: Clarity is probably a sponsor deal, but other potential buyers could be strategics with a printing business — like Zelis Healthcare, backed by Bain Capital and Parthenon Capital, or Change Healthcare, one source notes. (The latter may have its hands full as the trial for its proposed $13 billion merger with UHG approaches).

Catch up quick: MSCP, which is part of Morgan Stanley’s about $10 billion Private Credit & Equity platform, acquired Clarity in January 2019.

Constitution Capital Partners joined as a minority investor.

As a part of the transaction, Churchill Asset Management provided $90 million of debt financing in the form of a $15 million revolving credit line and a $75 million term loan to support the deal, per PitchBook.

Yes, and: For MSCP, Clarity represented the first health care deal from its $1.5 billion midmarket fund, North Haven Capital Fund IV — coming nine months after recruiting Steve Rodgers to lead a new health care effort for the platform.

MSCP declined to comment and Triple Tree did not return requests for comment.