Veritas Capital has acquired revenue cycle management firm Coronis Health, sources familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: Veritas has a successful track record scaling technology companies, including selling EHR giant AthenaHealth for $17 billion last year, three years after buying it for $5.7 billion.

If history is any indication, the New York buyout firm likely has a larger longer-term vision for Coronis, and that very well may include additional transformative M&A.

Catch up quick: A sponsor-centric process for the Baltimore, Maryland-based company kicked off earlier this year, with Guggenheim Securities mandated for financial advice, Axios reported.

Coronis marketed approximately $50 million in adjusted EBITDA, sources said then.

Valuation has yet to be learned, besides sources commenting that Coronis commanded a double-digit EBITDA multiple. (If you’ve heard, write to us.)

Context: Coronis is a tech-enabled physician billing and RCM company offering specialized solutions to practices and facilities across pathology, behavioral health, hospital and surgery centers, primary care and specialty physicians, anesthesia and emergency medicine.

The company operates in both the U.S. and India. In the latter country, Coronis employs locals, rather than contract employees, in its captive-site offshore model — which is unique among RCM players that offshore.

Led by CEO Stephen Grubbs, Coronis has 2,000-plus team members and processed more than 31.2 million claims in 2021.

What we're hearing: Veritas may be considering combining Coronis with another privately held health care RCM player, one source says.

💭 Our thought bubble: There are several RCM players that the freshly capitalized platform could go after — and we suspect it could be gearing up to put together a handful, ultimately. Others in the space include:

Varsity Capital Partners’ Ventra Health, GBP Capital's Health Prime, Omega Healthcare, ChrysCapital's Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Baring Private Equity Asia's AGS Health and Access Healthcare Services.

Of note: The latter (AHS) appears to have been the back-end offshore provider for former Veritas portfolio company AthenaHealth.

Veritas declined to comment, while the company did not return a request for comment.