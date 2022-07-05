Contract research organization ClinChoice raised $150 million in Series E funding this week.

Why it matters: Private equity tends to finance the majority of deals for CROs such as ClinChoice, so it's interesting to see such a large venture-backed deal in the sector, especially during a time of market volatility.

Be smart: The CRO market is expected to surge to nearly $90 billion by 2028 from last year's $50.1 billion at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5%, according to a 2021 report from The Insight Partners.

The rise is fueled by the increasing complexity of clinical trials worldwide, as more studies are decentralized and work to integrate real-world evidence.

Context: Private equity continues to dominate the funding landscape for clinical services. In June alone:

New Mountain Capital bought Behrman Capital's Emmes, a government-centric CRO, for north of $800 million, Axios scooped.

Lindsay Goldberg acquired a majority stake in founder-run CRO MMS Holdings.

And Astorg bought global CRO Avania, Axios scooped.

Company details: Based in Philadelphia and Shanghai, ClinChoice provides clinical development tools to clients in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries across the U.S., China, Europe and Southeast Asia.

The company, which claims to have powered more than 1,000 clinical trials, last raised $62 million in a Series D round led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, according to PitchBook.

It was formerly known as Fountain Medical Development and has roughly 3,000 employees.

Deal details: China's Legend Capital led the funding and was joined by Taikang Life Insurance, Sherpa Healthcare Partners and insiders including Lilly Asia Ventures and Apricot Capital.